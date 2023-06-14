Mike Florio has revealed a possible ‘starting point’ for the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley as they continue their contract dispute.

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley are currently at something of an impasse right now when it comes to his contract. The timing couldn’t have come worse for the Giants as Barkley set a career-high in rushing yards and yards per game which helped him get back above 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 which meant he was in line for a bumper payday.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Barkley either, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones also set career-highs in pass completion rate, passes thrown for interceptions and quarterback rating, whilst also using his legs to make big plays with 708 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns, which meant he was in line for a bumper pay day too.

Jones got his contract, and Barkley was given the franchise tag, something he was far from happy with. He stated this past weekend that he already intends to sit out the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, and in further comments to reporters (quote by NFL.com), he said that he might well go even further than that and sit out the whole year.

The two sides have until the 17th July to work out a long-term deal, or Barkley will be made to play on the tag and just the tag this year, and Mike Florio has stated how he thinks talks should go.

Saquon Barkley set for a pretty nice bag according to Mike Florio

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (starting at 0:51), Florio discussed how contract negotiations could work with Barkley, and how much he could expect to get paid if the Giants are willing to get round the negotiating table and speak to him about a long-term deal:

What they do is, you take the amount the guy's going to make this year $10.1m fully guaranteed. You look at next year, 20% raise, you package it together, it's $22.22m fully guaranteed for Barkley over two years, that's a given. That's a no brainer, that's the starting point. How much more do you do beyond that? How much more per year is he going to make over about $11m or so, how much more guarantees are going to be? That's what they need to figure out.

When you look at what running backs around the NFL are getting in terms of their contract on an annual average, if the starting point is $11.11m as Florio suggests, then Barkley doesn’t need all that much more to start being paid among the highest in the league, which is what he wants.

It certainly looks like the Giants are the ‘bad guys’ in this situation.