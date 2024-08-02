Highlights HBO's series 'Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants' wrapped this week.

Cameras documented the Giants' divorce with Saquon Barkley, and enthusiasm for Malik Nabers.

The 100th season in Giants history begins Sept. 8 against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium.

Before the New York Giants completed their first week of NFL training camp this week, fans across the league were able to see how the organization wrapped up an eventful offseason. The season finale of HBO's hit series 'Hard Knocks' aired on July 30th, highlighting the Giants' draft-day selections and conversations inside the war room.

While the docuseries has traditionally followed teams during the preseason, offering behind-the-scenes looks into training camp battles and the lives of players and coaches, the latest edition of 'Hard Knocks' provided fans rare access to the offseason roster-building process.

And there was no shortage of consequential decisions for the retooling Giants, entering their centennial season. Here are five key takeaways from the special five-part series.

1 Keeping Saquon Barkley Wasn't Seen As Essential

Giants fell short in contract talks with stud running back.

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second consecutive offseason, Giants general manager Joe Schoen had to withstand ample criticism regarding the team's relationship with its top playmaker, Saquon Barkley. While both sides expressed interest in a long-term commitment -- as evidenced by an awkward phone conversation between Schoen and Barkley in Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks' -- the price to keep the star running back in New York was just too rich for the team's blood.

Ironically enough, the Giants appeared to have come rather close to meeting Barkley's contract demands. Before the 27-year-old signed a three-year, $37.7 million deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles during free agency, a scene from 'Hard Knocks' hinted that Schoen may have informally offered Barkley a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $25 million guaranteed.

Although it's unclear when Schoen discussed those contract terms, since the 'Hard Knocks' timeline wasn't completely linear, the contract details were quite similar. Barkley received just an extra $1 million in guarantees from Philadelphia.

Whether or not the Giants' interest was genuine, 'Hard Knocks' captured reluctance from the front office. Schoen told Barkley's agent, Ed Berry, that they weren't sure how to calculate the running back's value on the open market. New York ultimately allowed Barkley to find out for himself, and the former first-round pick just happened to land in enemy territory.

To nobody's surprise, Barkley's exit was a tough pill to swallow for Giants owner John Mara.

The Giants understood that Barkley's sizable cap hit didn't fit their vision for the future, and Schoen defended his decision by trusting the data and league trends. Of course, a healthy Barkley in the backfield is dynamic and electric. But durability is always a concern with running backs in their late 20s, and Barkley is no exception to the rule.

Since joining the NFL in 2018, the two-time Pro Bowler has suffered multiple ankle sprains and a torn ACL, and played in 74 of a possible 99 regular season games.

New York didn't win with Barkley, either, and they ultimately signed free agent Devin Singletary as their new RB1. Barkley called talks with the Giants "disrespectful" in a recent interview with The Athletic.

2 Excitement About Malik Nabers' Potential

New York drafted the LSU wide receiver with the no. 6 pick.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By the final scene in 'Hard Knocks,' it was abundantly clear that the Giants were all-in on taking Malik Nabers with their first-round pick. While draft analysts debated the grades for top-tier receiving prospects -- Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Rome Odunze were all top-10 picks -- New York's scouts and coaching staff gravitated toward the LSU product.

Perhaps the most striking moment came during Episode 4 of 'Hard Knocks,' when Mara asked Giants wide receiver coach Mike Groh who he'd select if all three wideouts were available at No. 6 overall. Groh, who spoke to all three players during a joint pre-draft meeting, didn't hesitate to say he wanted Nabers.

Regardless of who's throwing to Nabers this season or in the foreseeable future, there's no doubt that the 21-year-old has the measurables and skillset to become an instant top target in a Giants offense that's been devoid of playmakers.

In three seasons at LSU, he caught a school-record 189 passes for 3,003 yards and 21 touchdowns, and became just the second Tigers wideout to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns.

Nabers has legitimate WR1 potential, and the Giants are craving it. The proof is in the numbers, as the team ranked bottom-five in the NFL in total receiving yards (3,351, 31st), yards per catch (9.9, 28th), and touchdowns (15, 28th) in 2023. As if those statistics weren't ugly enough, the last Giants receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in a season was Odell Beckham Jr., who finished with 1,052 back in 2018.

Any concerns about Nabers' personality and alleged off-field issues have been downplayed by the Giants. They're banking on his talent and work ethic, and hoping he can justify potential diva tendencies with elite-level production as a rookie.

3 John Mara is Trusting a Process

Giants owner is accepting a hands-off approach

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was clever and convenient for 'Hard Knocks' to cover the Giants, embarking on their 100th season in the NFL. As the fifth-oldest team in the league, they take pride in their history and tradition. But fans haven't received a product worth celebrating in recent seasons, and if a fish rots from the head down, the blame falls on ownership. It falls on Mara.

Statistically, the Giants have been the worst team in the NFC for a decade. Their 60-102-1 record since 2014 ranks dead last in the conference, and third-worst in the entire league. They haven't won an NFC East title since 2011. They've reached the NFC playoffs just twice since winning Super Bowl 46, and finished third in their division six times.

While countless crippling mistakes made by Schoen's infamous predecessor, Dave Gettleman, weren't all Mara's fault, he placed his faith in the wrong football minds. He relied on familiar faces and old voices. He lacked awareness of the losing culture that festered under his watch, or just refused to acknowledge the rotten smell. But right now, disgruntled fans can't deny that Mara is allowing Schoen the autonomy every general manager wants.

'Hard Knocks' didn't provide a full view into the relationship between Mara and Schoen, but the interactions on film didn't show Mara meddling. Of course, he was stressed about losing their most marketable player in Barkley, and frustrated by the Eagles' pursuit. But Mara's questions and concerns were addressed by Schoen, who was able to clarify the contingency plans and convince Mara to trust his judgment.

Entering his third season in the Giants' front office, Schoen hasn't looked intimidated by Mara's presence. Owners have their fingerprints on everything because, well, they own it. They're in charge, paying all the bills. But there appears to be a healthy respect between Mara and Schoen, which fans should find refreshing. And in order to regain the NFL's respect, Mara must stick to his instincts and carefully choose when to intervene in football operations.

4 Draft Day Needs Were Addressed

Giants checked off a few key boxes in mid-rounds.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The final episode of 'Hard Knocks' took fans into the war room, detailing the Giants' draft plans after Nabers was selected in the first round. With the 47th overall pick in the second round, Schoen's staff had its eyes set on a pair of SEC cornerbacks: Alabama star Kool-Aid McKinstry and Georgia standout Kamari Lassiter. By the time New York was on the clock, both defensive backs were off the board. So, they elected to pivot.

Due to the free-agent departure of safety Xavier McKinney, who signed an eye-popping four-year, $67 million contract with the Green Bay Packers, the Giants pursued his replacement at No. 47 and selected Tyler Nubin out of Minnesota.

In the episode, Schoen asked new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen for his thoughts on Nubin, to which Bowen replied, "He checks all the boxes. Can come in and contribute year one." Rather than trading up and losing draft capital, or reaching for a player of need, Schoen exercised patience with the draft board. Perhaps it paid off.

Schoen eventually found a cornerback in the third round, selecting Kentucky's Andru Phillips. A conversation between Schoen and Mara revealed that Phillips was the only remaining cornerback that they felt "fired up" about drafting.

The 'Hard Knocks' finale also showed head coach Brian Daboll's love for Penn State tight end Theo Johnson, who was taken by the Giants in the fourth round. A worthwhile pick, as veteran tight end Darren Waller spent the entire spring contemplating retirement and ultimately called it quits in June. New York also spent its fifth-round pick on a running back, selecting Purdue's Tyrone Tracey Jr., who entered college as a receiver.

5 Quarterback Temptations Existed

Giants were wowed by Drake Maye, intrigued by Jayden Daniels

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York is entering the preseason with sixth-year quarterback Daniel Jones as its starter, and the stakes couldn't be higher for the former first-round pick, coming off a torn ACL in a make-or-break campaign. While the 'Hard Knocks' cameras didn't follow Jones too much, his future remains one of the biggest storylines in Giants camp.

With the sixth overall pick in the draft, the Giants knew that some heavy lifting was required to take one of the class' top quarterbacks.

The odds of either Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or Drake Maye falling to them were virtually zero, and draft night reaffirmed the reality. 'Hard Knocks' thoroughly captured the Giants' investigation of the signal-callers, however, and they undoubtedly liked what they learned.

During the NFL Combine in March, the Giants brought in the quarterbacks for routine interviews and a whiteboard test. After watching the interactions between Daboll and Maye, it was clear they were speaking the same language and a serious impression was made. The Giants' fast-paced terminology didn't appear to come as quickly to Daniels, but he handled himself well and Daboll appreciated the effort.

Once these Episode 2 scenes were shown, the Giants couldn't hide their legitimate interest in Maye. In the end, the New England Patriots valued the North Carolina product just as much, selecting him third. But there were moments when fans discovered just how serious Schoen's push for Maye was.

At the Combine, he walked over to the Patriots' suite and met with executive Eliot Wolf to "plant the seed" and share his interest in moving up.

Schoen's attempt fell considerably short. Just hours before the draft, he called the Patriots and offered the Giants' sixth-overall pick, a 2025 first-rounder, and an additional pick. Wolf wasn't moved by the proposal, and he subtly countered with a steep hypothetical price Schoen was unwilling to meet. So, the dream died.

While the Washington Commanders took Daniels second overall, 'Hard Knocks' captured Daboll's interest in the Giants' attempting to trade up with their division rival. Talks about a pick swap must've been hapless, and who knows if Daniels would've been a real possibility at No. 6 if the Commanders preferred Maye instead and the Patriots considered moving down. But the fourth episode showed Schoen and Daboll spending time at LSU's pro day.

The pursuit of a new quarterback must've been uncomfortable for Jones, who knows his time in New York may be running out. But even he couldn't blame the team for examining its options. The Giants have produced atrocious numbers with Jones under center, as in the last four seasons for points scored, their offense ranked:

31st

31st

18th

30th

Atrocious offensive line play and a lack of playmakers contributed to the ghastly failures, but so did Jones' shortcomings.

The Giants can opt out of their four-year, $160 million deal with Jones after this season. How long will his leash be? Difficult to say. Jones will have to shake off rust, prove his surgically-repaired knee is ready for a grueling season, and also transform as a pocket passer.

The Giants are glued to Jones for now, but the pre-draft process revealed their willingness to severe ties.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.