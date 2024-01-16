Highlights The New York Giants face difficult decisions regarding the future of quarterback Daniel Jones, bringing back Saquon Barkley, and potentially drafting a QB with the 6th overall pick.

The Giants' offensive line was a major weakness in 2023, leading to the team ranking last in QB sacked percentage and struggling in passing statistics.

The Giants still need to fill two coordinator positions after firing both their DC and special team coordinator.

The New York Giants fell in love with a one-night stand, and now they’re paying the price. Year one of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll exceeded even their wildest expectations. In 2022, they went 9-7 with a road playoff win to boot. They probably regret not using the franchise tag on Daniel Jones to ask themselves, are we sure?

They got hitched with Jones in NFL terms for four years and a $160 million contract. Now they face a litany of difficult questions coming off a 6-11 disaster. Is Jones the QB of the future? Do they bring back Saquon Barkley? Will they draft a QB with the 6th overall pick? Here are all those answers and many more related to the G-men.

New York Giants 2023 roundup

G-men come crashing back to earth

Daboll deserves plenty of credit for the smoke and mirrors show of 2022. Unfortunately, in 2023, the offensive line previously held up by Andrew Thomas and Jones’ running ability cratered catastrophically. New York gave up an offense rending 85 sacks. That’s 20 more than the next closest team this year and the second most all-time.

Obviously, it all falls to dust when your O-line can’t block. The Giants ranked last in QB sacked percentage (14.1), 27th in yards per pass attempt (6.5), and 29th in team passing yards percentage (60.6). Darius Slayton led the team in yards after the catch at just 6.0 for anyone who actually played also hurt matters.

New York Giants offense (2023) Giants QB sacked percentage Yards per pass attempt Team passing yards percentage Stats 14.1% 6.5 60.6 NFL rank 32nd 27th 29th

New York looked far better on defense despite giving up 5.6 yards per play (28th) thanks to tying for the most takeaways (31). Rumors of friction between Wink Martindale and Daboll ended with Martindale leaving as a free agent despite one year left on his contract. They’ll have two coordinator positions to fill with long-time special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey also leaving.

Now Schoen needs to work some real magic to dig themselves out of a hole of their own making.

Key decisions for the Giants

Quarterback and Barkley questions

If they want to move off Jones after he went 1-5 with two touchdown passes and six interceptions, it won’t likely be for another year. The Giants owners apparently love him and if they wait a year, he’ll only be a dead cap hit of $22,210,000 as post-June 1st cut of that year.

Keeping Jones means a likely upgrade at backup QB. Tommy DeVito and Tyrod Taylor showed some flashes but you’d think the Giants would want a better insurance policy, considering Jones’ health. Schoen did announce they’d look to sign another QB since they don’t know when he’ll be back from his ACL.

They also face another year of asking, "Do we franchise Barkley or not?" He’s a fan favorite, but in the cold, cruel world of the NFL, they’re likely better off hitting him with the tag than signing him to a long-term deal.

After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on the back last offseason, the team can tag him again for 120% of his salary in 2023. That would cost New York just over $13 million if the front office wants to bring back the runner without making a long-term commitment.

Pairing with the looming roster decisions, the team must also figure out their coaching staff heading into next season. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could stay if he isn't hired as a head coach elsewhere. But the team has already parted ways with respected defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

With speculation that Daboll was challenging to work with, there could be trouble finding someone who could help the team overachieve defensively without feeling their toes were being stepped on.

Potential Giants defensive coordinator candidates Candidate Current Role Leslie Frazier Former Buffalo Bills DC Antonio Pierce Las Vegas Raiders Interim HC Brandon Staley Former Los Angeles Chargers HC Ejiro Evero Carolina Panthers DC Shane Bowen Tennessee Titans DC Derrick Ansley Los Angeles Chargers DC Andre Patterson New York Giants DL coach Jerome Henderson New York Giants DB coach

While the Giants' defense has some strong pieces, the scheming helped compensate for their weak spots. The wrong hire could be devastating to the organization's hopes of rebounding next season.

What else went wrong for New York

Offensive woes

Clearly, Jones’ injuries hurt, but there are deeper issues than just quarterback. Darren Waller was supposed to breathe life into the offense but struggled with injuries, as he has for most of his career. Because of this, the team continued to lack a featured weapon in the passing game and too often failed to produce downfield.

Defensively, they couldn’t stop the run to save their lives, giving up the second-most yards per carry in the league (4.7). They were also middle of the road against the pass, 19th in yards per attempt (6.7), and pressuring the QB (17th - 20%).

2024 draft and salary cap situation

Salary Cap: $37.9 million (14th) | Team Needs: QB, WR, OT, OG, LB, CB

If Giants fans are looking for good news, PFF ranked them with the fifth-best off-season outlook, taking into account draft capital and cap space. According to them, only four teams own more draft ammunition (Packers, Bears, Commanders, and Cardinals) thanks to the sixth overall and four in the top 70.

Drafting a QB seems foolhardy. They just learned they are further away from contention than not. Selecting one of the top overall tackles, Olu Fashanu of Penn State or Joe Alt of Notre Dame, may be a smart move. Additionally, they could capitalize on the deep wide receiver pool in this year's class.

They could also utilize some of that cap space to go after one of Cincinnati's WR duo of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. It seems unlikely that the perpetually cap-strapped Bengals will pay both.

Where New York stands

Don’t call it comeback

The PFF ranking is no mistake. The Giants properly evaluated themselves besides the egregious Jones contract, which some say was brought upon them by the owner. They’ve retained a healthy cap situation and solid draft picks. Expect Daboll to come back with a vengeance in year three.

