New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has spoken about the contract situation surrounding running back Saquon Barkley.

The New York Giants certainly were one of the surprise teams in the NFL this year, having gone five years without a winning season or playoff appearance, the introduction of head coach Brian Daboll from the Buffalo Bills gave the organisation a shot in the arm which saw them pull off both accomplishments as Daboll was named Coach of the Year.

That honour no doubt came in large part due to the improvements of quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Jones was able to set career highs in pass completion rate, passes thrown for interceptions and quarterback rating, whilst also using his legs to make big plays with 708 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns (all via Pro Football Reference), whilst Barkley set a career-high in rushing yards and yards per game which helped him get back above 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 (via Pro Football Reference).

That gave the Giants a problem though, with both men up for contract renewal they couldn’t afford to give both of them long-term, big-money deals. In the end they gave Jones a four-year, $160m contract whilst Barkley was stuck with the franchise tag, only tying him down for one year.

Daniel Jones has Saquon Barkley’s back

That hasn’t gone down well with Barkley though, as he has not only threatened not to sign the deal, but he is putting his money where his mouth is by skipping some of the team’s preseason workouts. And it appears as though he is getting some support from his teammate on the matter.

Speaking recently to reporters, Jones said that he is sticking with Barkley through these times, as he understands the business side of the deal from his teammate’s side:

Will the New York Giants break the bank for Barkley?

The Giants are not in the best place right now financially when it comes to the cap (via Over The Cap), and with things like the draft coming up as well as the rest of free agency, there’s going to be a lot more money being spent by the team, and it probably isn’t going to be going Barkley’s way.

The Giants can’t afford to lose Barkley either, so they might have to get very creative in terms of a long-term deal, perhaps by backloading a lot of the money to other years rather than impacting this one, but either way if they want to carry on the momentum from last year, he is likely going to be a big part of it, so they have to make it happen.