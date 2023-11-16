Highlights The Giants made some questionable draft picks under Dave Gettleman's leadership, such as choosing Evan Engram over T.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley over Quenton Nelson, and Daniel Jones over T.J. Hockenson.

However, they did well with their selection of Dexter Lawrence, who has become a standout defensive tackle for the team.

In recent drafts, the Giants have made some solid choices, including Andrew Thomas and Kayvon Thibodeaux, but there are still areas where they could have made better selections.

Every fan loves the NFL Draft. The process creates hope for every squad, no matter where they are in the standings. And in the time after the draft, hope springs eternal for every team in the league.

The returns on some draft picks could come very quickly. Other players, though, take a few years to develop. And the unlucky teams may realize that they made a mistake with their selections right away.

The New York Giants had a rough time drafting with Dave Gettleman at the helm. New GM Joe Schoen looks like he might be much better, but he has only conducted two drafts. Below is how the Giants could have improved their team by re-drafting their last 10 first round picks.

2017: T.J. Watt, EDGE

Who they drafted: Evan Engram, Tight End (23rd overall)

Taking Evan Engram was certainly a sensible decision for the Giants. The tight end was coming off a season where he caught 65 balls at Ole Miss for 926 yards. When he went to the combine, he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 234 pounds.

The Giants envisioned Engram as a matchup nightmare, and sometimes he was, like in his rookie year when he caught 64 passes for 722 yards. But Engram was also frequently injured and didn't contribute much as a blocker. He left for Jacksonville in 2022.

A few picks after the Giants selected Engram, two defensive stars came off the board: Tre'Davious White and T.J. Watt. Watt has developed into arguably the best pass rusher in football and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. He was the steal of the draft, and he would be the pick here if most teams had a chance to redo 2017, including New York.

2018: Quenton Nelson, Guard

Who they drafted: Saquon Barkley, Running Back (2nd overall)

In 2018, the New York Giants held the second pick overall in a draft loaded with QBs, though the Giants didn't intend to take one. The team could have acquired a king's ransom by trading down, but GM Dave Gettleman, who always thought he was the smartest person in the room, opted not to.

Instead, Gettleman chose Saquon Barkley, a tremendous running back prospect. Barkley has been great when he's on the field but has been frequently injured. The Giants have also balked at giving the running back a long-term contract extension due to his injury history and the devaluation of running backs in today's game.

If Gettleman was completely resistant to trading down, he could have taken a generational prospect at a more valuable position in guard Quenton Nelson. Nelson, who has never missed an NFL game, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons in the league and has four All-Pro nods to boot. He has been widely regarded as one of the best guards in football ever since he entered the NFL.

2019: T.J. Hockenson, Tight End

Who they drafted: Daniel Jones, Quarterback (6th overall)

After the Giants chose not to draft a QB in 2018, they felt like they had to in 2019. The problem was that the quarterback class wasn't anywhere near as good as it was in 2018. The Giants also took Daniel Jones with the sixth pick overall, despite the fact that many experts did not have him in their top 25.

Jones has been mostly fine with the Giants, running the ball exceptionally well while also having an issue with fumbles. After a better-than-expected 2022, the Giants gave Jones a massive extension. Things have gone horribly for Jones (who had a 2-6 TD-INT ratio before going down with a torn ACL) and the team in 2023, and there are now rumblings that the team could look to get out of the Jones contract, which is quickly starting to look like an eyesore.

Rather than taking Jones, the Giants could have drafted reliable Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson is quickly becoming one of the best tight ends in football, and over the course of his career, he has made two Pro Bowls and is well on his way to a third in 2023.

2019: Dexter Lawrence, Defensive Tackle

Who they drafted: Dexter Lawrence, Defensive Tackle (17th overall)

Not all the picks made in the Dave Gettleman era went badly. The team hit an absolute home run with their second selection in the first round in 2019, taking Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence 17th overall.

Lawrence has been a force in the middle since his first year with the Giants. But each year he's been in the NFL, he has improved. The defensive tackle's true breakout came during the 2022 season when he shut down the run game and also had 7.5 sacks. For his efforts, Lawrence made the Pro Bowl and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Prior to the 2023 season, Lawrence signed a four-year extension with the Giants worth $90 million and his fine play has continued. His pass rushing prowess from the center of the defensive line has turned him into a unique commodity in the NFL.

2019: Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Deandre Baker, Cornerback (30th overall)

DeAndre Baker, who the Giants selected with their third selection in the 2019 draft, was a total disaster. Baker played the 2019 season, but had the typical ups and downs that a rookie corner has. Following the season, Baker was arrested in May 2020 on charges of armed robbery and was released by the Giants in September.

The charges against the cornerback were dropped in November and Baker tried to restart his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played sparingly, was waived by the team in August 2022, and is now out of the league. Instead, the Giants could have drafted a unique weapon in Deebo Samuel. Samuel is the kind of player who just needs the ball in his hands regardless of how he gets it. The San Francisco 49ers star was a First Team All-Pro in 2021, and the Giants had one of the worst receiving corps in the league in 2023, so they could've used him for sure.

2020: Justin Herbert, Quarterback

Who they drafted: Andrew Thomas, Offensive Tackle (4th overall)

In 2020, the Giants again had an early pick. This time around, there were plenty of quarterbacks available that made sense at this spot. The Giants had taken a quarterback a year earlier, so in 2020, they used their first-round pick on offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

It was an excellent pick. After a rocky first season, Thomas became one of the best tackles in football. In 2022, he was named to the Second-Team All-Pro squad. Following that display, the Giants rewarded Thomas with a five-year, $117 million contract extension.

Despite the fact that Thomas was an excellent pick, he is not the player we are going with here. Instead, the Giants would take Justin Herbert, who has all the tools to become a franchise QB. And there is nothing more valuable in the league than that.

2021: Christian Darrisaw, Offensive Tackle

Who they drafted: Kadarius Toney, Wide Receiver (20th overall)

The Giants initially had the 11th pick in this draft, but they smartly traded down to acquire more assets. With the 20th pick, they wanted to add more weapons for Daniel Jones. So they took raw but talented wideout Kadarius Toney from Florida.

In a season and a half with the Giants, Toney only played in 12 games and the team then dealt the wide receiver to Kansas City in return for a third and a sixth round pick. During Super Bowl LVII, Toney had an important 65-yard punt return and caught a touchdown pass, though his hands were something of a liability in 2023.

In this exercise, the Giants don't have Andrew Thomas because they drafted Justin Herbert. They rectify that this time around by taking Christian Darrisaw. Darrisaw, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, looks like one of the better young tackles in the league, and he made our 2023 Midseason All-Pro Team.

2022: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE

Who they drafted: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE (5th overall)

Thanks to a shrewd trade the year before with the Chicago Bears, the Giants had the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 draft. New GM Joe Schoen wanted to build a team from the inside out with these two selections. First, the Giants took Kayvon Thibodeaux. A monster prospect out of high school, Thibodeaux played his college ball at Oregon. The defensive end didn't put up huge numbers his rookie year, but the talent was obvious.

Thibodeaux broke out in a major way for the Giants in 2023, showing the pass rushing skills (and stats) that they were expecting when they took him with a top five pick. The defensive end feels like a major building block for a team that is going to need them going forward.

2022: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

Who they drafted: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle (7th overall)

Everything about the Giants' process in drafting Evan Neal seemed right. Neal was a top-flight offensive tackle prospect who had played in the tough SEC for several years. The Giants had also taken care of the defensive side of the ball by selecting Thibodeaux.

The problem is that Neal has just not played well at all. Over his first season, the offensive tackle received a 44.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, one of the worst numbers in the league. In 2023, he was even worse, with a 39.5 grade through 10 weeks.

After a bad free agent signing in Kenny Golladay and a missed pick in Kadarius Toney, the Giants could really use help at wideout. Garrett Wilson, who was the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, would have been just what the doctor ordered.

2023: Deonte Banks, Cornerback

Who they drafted: Deonte Banks, Cornerback (24th overall)

The Giants went into the 2023 draft looking for skill players on both sides of the ball. They missed out on taking a wideout in the first round after four went in a row right before their pick. So the Giants stayed calm and took cornerback Deonte Banks.

Unless something drastic happens, it would be hard to question a selection only halfway through their first season. Especially when they play a position like cornerback, where young players have a very steep learning curve.

That being said, Banks looks like a keeper for the Giants. The team's defense has continuously been on the field due to a weak offense and the rookie has held up very well. He could be a future building block for the team.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

