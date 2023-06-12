New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has opened up about his possible plans for 2023 as he and the team sort out his contract situation.

2022 was certainly a career year for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Not only did the Giants make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 (therefore making it his debut in the postseason), but he also managed to set a career-high in rushing yards and yards per game which helped him get back above 1,000 yards for the first time since 2019 (via Pro Football Reference).

Unfortunately for him though, his career year also came at the same time that quarterback Daniel Jones, who set career highs in pass completion rate, passes thrown for interceptions and quarterback rating, whilst also using his legs to make big plays with 708 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns (all via Pro Football Reference), with both of them up for a contract renewal.

Jones got the big contract, whilst Barkley was only handed the franchise tag, something that he has yet to sign, and judging by his recent actions and comments, has no intention of signing.

Saquon Barkley set to sit out 2023 for the New York Giants?

Barkley stated this weekend that he already intends to sit out the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, and in further comments to reporters (quote by NFL.com), he stated that he might well go even further than that and sit out the whole year, citing former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell doing the same thing in 2018:

I think that's a conversation. Like you said, that's a card I could play. That comes up in conversation if something don't get done by July 17. ... We got a little bit of time in between there. When that date comes up, then I'll have to sit down with my team, sit down with my family and make decisions. See what we're going to do. What's the next game plan? What's the next move?

I think when you sit back and you look at it, obviously there is the situation where it happened with Le'Veon, and some people say it didn't work out for him or whatever. I think I would have to sit down and actually go through that whole process and think about that whole process when that situation comes up, if it comes up. For me, it's like, you got until July 17. They could say what they want. We can say what we want.

At the end of the day, I only can focus on the little things and I can focus on the moment, and I think I've been vocal before to you guys that I'm the type of guy that just lives in the now. Just one day at a time, one day at a time. Now if that day comes up and I have to sit down and have that conversation, then I would sit down and have that conversation. We'll see what's the best plan for me to do.

It certainly is a big threat for Barkley to pull out at this time of year in order to get a bigger and better deal, and given how big a part he played in getting them on the right track last year, it’s certainly one that the team should be taking seriously.

Quite how they’ll manage to sort it out, that’s up to them, but if they allow him to go through with this, their chances of winning the Super Bowl are set to decrease quite significantly.