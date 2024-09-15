Key Takeaways The 1986 New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning squad was the best all-around team in franchise history.

New York overcame an injury to QB Phil Simms in 1990 and rode Jeff Hostetler and a strong defense to a second Lombardi Trophy.

Eli Manning's Giants twice upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

It takes more than just talent and coaching to win a Super Bowl . There’s also a crucial element of timing and chance. Some great teams peak too soon, while others see their championship hopes slip away when a star player goes down with an injury.

However, there are also teams on the other side of this coin, ones that, on the surface, don’t appear to be championship-caliber but find their groove when it matters most. The New York Giants know this all too well.

The franchise has turned multiple unremarkable regular-season teams into championships, forever changing the NFL . Here’s how New York’s four Super Bowl victories measure up to one another.

1 1986

The 1986 Giants were the best all-around team in franchise history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The 1986 Giants are the only Super Bowl-winning team in franchise history to boast both a top-10 scoring offense and defense, outscoring opponents 371-236 en route to a 14-2 regular-season finish. Running back Joe Morris led the way offensively, rushing for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Giants' best overall player, of course, was Lawrence Taylor, who became just the second defensive player (and still the most recent) to win NFL MVP. Lawrence recorded 20.5 sacks and was the most dominant player in all of football.

The Giants were expected by many to win the Super Bowl, which is exactly what they did. New York faced little resistance in its first two postseason games, taking down the San Francisco 49ers and the team now known as the Washington Commanders by a combined score of 66-3.

The Giants then easily took care of John Elway and the Denver Broncos by a score of 39-20 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Quarterback Phil Simms won Super Bowl MVP, punctuating an impressive postseason run that saw him throw for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Not only was the 1986 Giants team the first to capture championship glory in the Super Bowl, but it was also the best by a comfortable margin.

2 1990

The 1990 Giants overcame an injury to Simms to claim a second Super Bowl

Imagn Images

The 1990 Giants were led by an elite defense that held opponents to just 211 points, the fewest of any team in the league that season. The offense was painfully average and only became more precarious when Simms suffered a broken foot late in the regular season.

The Giants were forced to turn to a little-known backup by the name of Jeff Hostetler. The 1984 third-round pick had started a total of two NFL games going into the season and had shown little to make the franchise believe he could win a Super Bowl.

The Giants didn’t need Hostetler to be their savior, though, as they finished the season 13-3 and were among the favorites to win it all.

The defense was so dominant that just avoiding critical mistakes was enough to keep the Giants' Super Bowl dreams alive. Hostetler threw for 510 yards and three touchdowns in three playoff games and, most importantly, didn’t throw any interceptions. New York won a hard-fought Super Bowl against the Buffalo Bills , 20-19, that came down to the final seconds.

Buffalo kicker Scott Norwood famously missed what would’ve been the game-winning field goal to hand the Giants their second Lombardi Trophy in five years. New York’s defense was excellent all season, but it was truly exceptional in the playoffs, allowing only 35 points in three games and holding multiple future Hall of Famers in check.

3 2007

The 2007 Giants put together one of the greatest postseason runs ever

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Few teams in NFL history have played the underdog role as well as the 2007 Giants. New York went just 10-6 in the regular season, narrowly securing a wild-card berth. The Giants were, by almost all accounts, a slightly above-average team. They finished 14th in scoring offense and 17th in scoring defense and only outscored opponents 373-351.

The talent didn’t appear to be otherworldly either. Defensive end Osi Umenyiora was the team’s only Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, but Big Blue shocked the NFL world by running through the NFC gauntlet.

The fifth-seeded Giants first took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before eliminating two 13-win teams, the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys and then the second-seeded Green Bay Packers in one of the coldest games in NFL history to secure the NFC crown.

The Giants entered Super Bowl 42 as sizable underdogs. After all, they were facing the mighty New England Patriots , who were looking to complete their perfect season.

New York had fallen to the Patriots in Week 17 of the regular season and was completely outmatched on paper in the title game. However, Eli Manning & Co. were unfazed, pulling off a 17-14 upset, best remembered by David Tyree’s helmet catch that set up New York’s game-winning score.

Perhaps the most impressive feat of that game was that the Giants held New England’s record-breaking offense to a mere 14 points and 274 yards of total offense. Talent and regular-season success aside, the 2007 Giants are one of the most important teams of the 21st century.

4 2011

The 2011 Giants were the most flawed Super Bowl team of the bunch

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2011 Giants stumbled into the postseason at 9-7. Despite winning the NFC East, New York wasn’t considered much of a threat. The offense was considerably better than the 2007 team, finishing in the top 10 in scoring and yards, but the defense was among the worst in football. The Giants even posted a negative point differential of -6 for the year.

Nevertheless, New York, the fourth seed in the NFC, won its first playoff game 24-2 against the Atlanta Falcons and took down the Packers and San Francisco to advance to Super Bowl 46 to face a familiar foe.

Once again, the Giants were tasked with taking down Tom Brady and the Patriots, who'd gone 13-3 to earn the top seed in the AFC. But despite the concerns about New York’s defense, the Patriots were limited to 17 points, allowing the Giants to win 21-17, thanks to another late fourth-quarter touchdown drive from Manning.

While the 2007 team pulled off the most improbable postseason run in franchise history, it’s fair to say the 2011 team was more flawed. It boasted one of the worst Super Bowl-winning defenses ever and may have missed the postseason altogether in a more competitive division.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.