The New York Giants need to keep hold of Saquon Barkley in ordert to give them any sort of hope for the future, Colin Cowherd has claimed.

The New York Giants found themselves behind the eight-ball at the end of the 2022 season, as incredible years from both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley coincided with the end of both of their contracts, leaving them with a tough decision to make.

In the end, Jones secured a long-term deal, and Barkley was handed the franchise tag, however he’s so far shown an unwillingness to sign any such tag and has been absent for the team’s preseason work last week as he tries to fight to get a long-term deal of his own in place.

Talks have reportedly started up again between the two sides ahead of the 2023 season as team has officially broken up before the start of training camp and the true start of preparations for the regular season, and FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd thinks that the Giants are essentially being forced into negotiations with Barkley because of what he represents in terms of potential success for the future.

New York Giants need Saquon Barkley to solve a big problem

Speaking on The Herd, Cowherd discussed how bad the Giants are as an organisation over the past few years and why they need to bring back someone like Barkley, because he represents their best chance to bring something to the team since the days of Eli Manning when they were winning Super Bowls:

Video: Colin Cowherd rips New York Giants as he discusses Saquon Barkley’s situation:

You can certainly see where Cowherd is coming from, because if Daniel Jones’ 2022 was just a fluke season, and he returns to ‘the norm’ moving forward, then the Giants are going to need Barkley to step up and become a bigger part of the offense, and it might well be that they themselves have realised that and that’s why they’re starting up contract talks again.

The Giants don’t have a lot of cap room this year, but do have a sizable chunk next year (as per OverTheCap), so there might be some financial way for them to make it work if they back load some of the deal, but they will need to sort it out quickly, or risk him not being up to speed by the time the regular season gets underway because he keeps holding out.