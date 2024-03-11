Highlights Brian Burns secures a massive 5-year, $150 million deal with the Giants after a blockbuster trade with the Panthers.

The Panthers will receive 2024 second- and fifth-round draft picks from New York.

The Giants aim to improve their defense after a disappointing 2023 season, looking to return to playoff form.

It appears that Brian Burns has finally escaped the Carolina Panthers as it's been reported by Ian Rapoport that he's on his way to the New York Giants via trade. The Panthers are set to receive 2024 second- and fifth-round picks in return.

In addition, Burns has received a massive five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, securing his future in the Big Apple.

Carolina recoups some draft capital following the Bryce Young heist, and the G-Men pair an explosive pass rusher with defensive end menace Kayvon Thibodeaux. The haul for the Panthers looks rather weak compared to the two first-rounders and a second-rounder that the Los Angeles Rams offered them for Burns in 2022.

Brian Burns Heads to the Giants in a Blockbuster Trade

The Giants are reloading

After a disappointing 2023 that saw their overpriced QB sidelined and coaching drama abound, the Giants look to rebound with defense. This past season, they ranked 29th in sacks (34), 28th in QB hits (83), and tied for 22nd in tackles for loss (76).

While Burns didn't put up huge numbers amid the Panthers' disastrous 2023 campaign, he looked like one of the best pass rushers in football in 2022, recording 12.5 sacks (9th), 22 QB hits (T-19th), and 17 TFLs (8th). He's also considered a strong run defender, giving the Giants an imposing front.

Together, Burns and Thibodeaux will give defensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll some serious ammunition to return to the ball-control style that took them to the playoffs in 2022.

Of course, it will be more challenging to do without Saquon Barkley. However, the star running back leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles helped the Giants sign Burns long-term.

On the flip side, the Panthers are undoubtedly kicking themselves for not selling high on a player who was never going to sign anyway. It continues the series of mismanagement since owner David Tepper took over the franchise.

The extra draft picks will help them try to salvage last year's No. 1 overall pick in Young. A strong wide receiver or offensive line prospect should be available with that second-round pick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.