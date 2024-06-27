Highlights The New York Giants have a mix of young and veteran players, and should consider trading these three veterans for valuable assets.

Cornerback is a position where there are options to upgrade the position

New York can boost their offensive line through a massive trade

Being the New York Giants general manager has been one of the NFL's toughest tasks for a while now. It starts with an awful cap situation that has made building a competitive roster a daunting task. Even after Darren Waller's retirement cleared up $11 million in cap space, the team is 22nd with $10,327,426 remaining.

The roster has had a ton of holes for years. They addressed a bunch of those during the 2024 NFL Draft, such as WR and TE, but the job isn't finished yet. Not if the Giants want to win another playoff game in January.

New York Giants 2024 Draft Class Overall Pick Player Position No. 6 Malik Nabers WR No. 47 Tyler Nubin S No. 70 Dru Phillips CB No. 107 Theo Johnson TE No. 166 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB No. 183 Darius Muasau LB

So, GM Joe Schoen needs to keep wheeling and dealing. An unexpected splash for Brian Burns was a start, but that won't complete the roster. It won't be easy, but it's time for Big Blue to get creative and create a team capable of competing for the franchise's fifth Super Bowl.

New York Giants Top Trade Targets

Intriguing names are available at weak positions for this team

If there's one thing that the current regime has shown, it's that they're not afraid to acquire a big name, regardless of the team's projected outlook for the season. The aforementioned Waller and Burns were both unexpected headline-grabbing moves in positions of need. It helps that the Giants have a lot of needs.

Waller was on the older side, so didn't fit New York's timeline well. However, like Burns, there are plenty of players that could be in the Big Apple for a long time. These three guys would fit in the Giants' long-term plans while immediately slotting into a starting spot.

New York Giants Top Trade Targets Player Position Team Projected 2024 Cap Hit Tristan Wirfs OT TB ~ $18.6 million Marshon Lattimore CB NO ~ $14.6 million Greg Newsome II CB CLE ~ $4.1 million

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dating back to Eli Manning's tenure as New York's starting quarterback, the team has been miserable along the offensive line. Andrew Thomas is an All-Pro left tackle, and center John Michael Schmitz Jr. should be better in his second year. However, the rest is uncertain, especially regarding the right tackle, Evan Neal.

As currently constructed, Neal's demotion would likely shift Jermaine Eluemunor to right tackle and Jon Runyan to his preferred left guard spot. Then, the Giants' thin depth up front will be stressed. That scenario could be avoided entirely.

Tristan Wirfs may have played left tackle in 2023, but he was an All-Pro right tackle the two seasons before. He and Thomas would likely form the best tackle duo in the NFL. New York would bolster their depth along the line while right guard would become the only questionable starting spot in a post-Wirfs trade world.

Wirfs is seeking an extension before the season begins because he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Making the money work would be the greatest obstacle in New York's way for this hypothetical trade.

However, if they can lock him down long-term, the Giants won't have to worry about either tackle spot for years.

As one of the NFL's top pass blockers, Wirfs won't come cheap. He's no slouch in the run game either.

Tampa Bay would probably seek multiple second and third-round picks just to begin negotiations.

New York would likely need to send over a player too, both to free up cap space and sweeten the deal for the Buccaneers. If the Giants ever want to solidify their offensive line again, this would be a surefire way to do so.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

Yes, the G-Men have drafted three cornerbacks in the previous two years. That doesn't mean the position is a strength.

Deonte Banks flashed top-tier potential in his 2023 rookie campaign but isn't quite a top dog yet. Everyone else at that spot right now is a combination of inexperienced and unreliable. New York could use reinforcements in their secondary.

Enter Marshon Lattimore, who has been subject to trade rumors for most of the offseason. Another player hailing from the NFC South, Lattimore recently restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints.

He also won't come cheap, because when Lattimore is healthy, he is indisputably one of the best cover guys in the NFL. He's only given up one receiving TD in the past two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marshon Lattimore has caught at least one interception in every season of his career. He finished with five in 2017 en route to Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, health is a concern to add to any potential trade alongside money. In 2022 Lattimore played seven games and he followed that up with 10 in 2023.

If New York isn't concerned with Lattimore's availability, one or two picks mid-round picks should be enough for a trade. The Saints are another team tight on cap space and they have enough CBs where they can afford to move on.

Lattimore's experience and ability could prove wonders for the Giants' young CB room.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Cleveland Browns

Greg Newsome II plays the same position as Lattimore, just four years his junior. The Giants and Cleveland Browns are no strangers to making trades with each other. This could be a great match before the season starts.

Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. are already two strong options for Cleveland at corner. His name has been in trade rumors. Now that his fifth-year option has been picked up, a move to the Giants would provide New York at least two seasons with a pair of solid young cornerbacks.

What makes Newsome so impressive is his elite press coverage skills. That helped him finish ninth in passes defended with 14 in 2023. His talent would immediately upgrade New York's defense, especially with Newsome's team-friendly contract situation.

The question is, what would be enough for a young, cost-controlled, and productive cornerback? Generally, the trade market for CBs doesn't demand much, but this is a unique scenario.

For starters, the Giants would likely need to send a second-round pick, at minimum, to make this happen. Then, don't be surprised if one of New York's depth tight ends or linebackers is sent to Cleveland so that the Browns can patch some of their depth issues.

It doesn't seem likely, but if the Giants could make this work it would be a great move.

Picks and cap space are both allies New York needs these days

The Giants are in a weird position where there aren't any stars that could fetch a haul at this point. Saquon Barkley would've filled that role last season, but he asked not to be traded away before bolting in free agency. Most of their other very good players are young and part of the long-term picture.

Still, some players could net New York something in return. Two of them won't grace the MetLife Stadium turf often, barring injuries. The other will free up money and playing time for a younger player. The Giants should field calls for these three players.

New York Giants Top Trade Candidates Player Position Projected 2024 Cap Space Darius Slayton WR ~ $7.8 million Tommy DeVito QB ~ $0.9 million Boogie Basham EDGE ~ $1.4 million

Darius Slayton, WR

Trade rumors are nothing new for Slayton, a speedy WR who has combated drops throughout his career. Despite his inconsistent hands, Slayton has paced the G-Men in receiving yards in four of the past five seasons. Relative to other wideouts in 2024, his contract is team-friendly.

Where Darius Slayton's Receiving Stats Ranked on Giants Year Receptions Targets Receiving Yards TD 2019 4th 2nd 1st 1st 2020 3rd 2nd 1st t-1st 2021 t-7th 3rd 5th t-2nd 2022 3rd 2nd 1st t-3rd 2023 3rd 1st 1st t-1st

Plenty of teams could use a veteran pass-catcher with big-play ability and no diva tendencies. Ironically, New York probably doesn't need him at this point.

Malik Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the 2024 draft, is instantly the team's top option. 2022 second-round selection Wan'Dale Robinson should get more touches than Slayton if he stays healthy. 2023 third-rounder Jalin Hyatt also has elite speed and an opportunity to showcase it, unlike last year. Allen Robinson II was added as another experienced presence in New York's WR room.

It appears that the Giants aren't going to extend him this offseason, despite Slayton's desire for more money. So, why not free up the young guys by sending Slayton to a WR-needy team like the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, or Pittsburgh Steelers?

Along with any money saved against the cap that could help the team, Slayton should fetch a third or fourth-round pick in any trade. Holding onto him doesn't seem like the wise decision, even if he's quietly a fan favorite.

Tommy DeVito, QB

Another fan favorite, it's time to be brutally honest. Tommy DeVito will not play under center, barring a catastrophic string of events, nor should he see the field for this team.

New York must know what to do with Daniel Jones before the year ends. If Jones gets injured again, Drew Lock is the insurance policy. Nathan Rourke is now the rookie who can carve out an NFL future in an emergency scenario.

Fortunately, DeVito showed the world last season that he can serve as a backup QB without sinking the ship. His energy is also infectious, something that can't be quantified. Any teams with questions at the QB position, especially if it's on the bench behind an oft-injured gunslinger, should take a flier on DeVito.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are two teams that could quickly need a guy like DeVito. The Carolina Panthers wouldn't be a shocking destination either if they want a more reliable QB3. If the Giants can get a sixth or seventh-round pick out of DeVito, similar compensation to Mac Jones who has a larger cap hit, that's a win for New York's front office.

Boogie Basham, Edge

Boogie Basham is one of many players who went from Buffalo to New York's NFC franchise because of familiarity with head coach Brian Daboll. A career backup with a seven-figure cap hit, Basham produced modestly during his Buffalo stint. His 2023 debut with the Big Blue netted no sacks in 13 games.

His avenue to playing time was already limited because of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward, and Azeez Ojulari. Now that Brian Burns is occupying a spot on the edge, Basham's role will probably be even smaller if he stays with the Giants. He's expendable at this point.

This is why trading him away for a late-round pick is a great avenue. Basham flashed the potential to make plays in Buffalo, so a team like the Cincinnati Bengals or Seattle Seahawks could buy low on him ahead of this season. For the Giants, a pick and cap room for a seldom-used pass rusher is worth it.

Basham won't return a massive haul, but his small contract does open more doors. Every team could benefit from an extra pass rusher. If the phone rings, this is a player that the Giants should offer via trade.

