Highlights The New York Jets' hopes for the 2023 season were high, with a strong defense and the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers. However, Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury in his regular-season debut

His replacement, Zach Wilson, has shown no signs of improvement over his abysmal performance last year, which means the Jets could look for another option at QB

There are a few options for the Jets, including a free agent Super Bowl MVP, a three-time Pro Bowler, and an NFC South backup

The preseason predictions for the 2023 New York Jets were lofty for several reasons. To begin, the defense was returning some of the top players at their positions, such as star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, and First-Team All-Pro cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. However, the biggest reason was the acquisition of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, formerly of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers was brought in to raise the play of the quarterback position after former starter, Zach Wilson, flamed out after only two seasons after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021. In just the fourth snap of Rodgers’ regular-season debut, he went down with a torn left Achilles tendon, ruling him out for the remainder of 2023.

Since stepping back under center after Rodgers' injury, Wilson has looked the same as he did in the previous two seasons, having seemingly absorbed nothing from a full offseason shadowing Rodgers. While he has a strong arm and mobility, he is not seeing the field well, as evidenced by his three-interception game and 38.1% passer rating in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

With a stellar defense and a solid complement of young offensive weapons including running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson, the Jets and their fans surely don’t want to punt on this season just because Rodgers is unavailable. But if it's not going to be Wilson, who else can Jets head coach Robert Saleh look to?

Trade For Kirk Cousins

Head coach Robert Saleh tried giving Wilson all the support and tools he needed, including 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year receiver Garrett Wilson. It seems as if that won’t be quite enough for the Jets to move forward in a division which includes the likes of Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots.

Which is why perhaps they should consider a move for current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins and the Vikings seem to have come to an impasse of sorts. Cousins has led the Vikings to the playoffs just twice in five years with one postseason win to show for it, which has led to murmurs that the team has reached their ceiling with the four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller.

Minnesota looks like they're likely to let Cousins walk at the end of the season regardless, so why not get something in return for him in the meantime? The Jets could reach out to make the Vikings a real offer to get Cousins on a sort of rental for the rest of the year.

The 12-year pro tied Matthew Stafford for an NFL-record eight fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season last year, but was once again unable to elevate his game in the playoffs. Cousins is a solid veteran who could benefit from having a stronger team around him, while the Jets are a strong team in every facet apart from the quarterback position. Seems like a match made in heaven.

Sign Super Bowl Champ Nick Foles

The Jets could also look to a veteran free agent who is not currently on a roster. And no, we don't mean Tom Brady. Nick Foles is a quarterback who has earned a reputation for being an absolute hit or an absolute miss depending on coaching and scheme.

In 2017, Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to an improbable victory in Super Bowl LII over Brady's New England Patriots. He was named Super Bowl MVP and had such a legendary performance that he's now got a statue at Lincoln Financial Field, so there is evidence that Foles can get the job done when it matters the most.

The Jets are in a place where taking a chance is the name of the game. At a minimum, Foles could help to stabilize the position with his poise and experience and cut down on the turnovers the Jets have become accustomed to with Wilson. At a maximum, Foles could rediscover the form he showed in 2013 and 2017, when he earned Pro Bowl and Super Bowl MVP honors, respectively.

Take A Chance On Jameis Winston

Another option that the New York Jets could pursue at quarterback is the New Orleans Saints’ Jameis Winston. The former Heisman Trophy winner was once tapped to replace Drew Brees as the next face of that franchise, but things unfortunately didn’t pan out due to his reckless play.

In the offseason, the Saints signed longtime Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to man the position, relegating Winston to a backup role this year. Winston was also once the star quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has twice thrown for over 4,000 yards, including one where he threw for 5,109.

The worst thing about Winston is his penchant turnovers, but since Wilson already does that, there's not much to lose there. Winston has a much higher ceiling than Wilson, and there's no doubt that the former No. 1 overall pick still believes he can lead an NFL team every Sunday. Not to mention that as a backup, he would likely come cheap.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

