New York Jets cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner has given himself some rather lofty ambitions ahead of the 2023 NFL seasons.

When you come into the NFL, especially as a first-round draft pick, you want to make sure that you make an instant impact, just as a why to show the team that drafted you that they made the right choice, and also get you on the right footing as you go further through your career.

But to say that New York Jets rookie Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner’s impact was impressive would be a major understatement. Having been taken with the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (one pick after cornerback Derek Stingley Jr by the Houston Texans who are probably kicking themselves right now), Gardner established himself as not just the best rookie corner, but arguably the best in the league period.

He led the league in pass deflections with 20, had 2 interceptions and 75 tackles whilst only allowing quarterbacks to complete 53.5% of his passes and give up a total of 452 yards on his way to earning Defensive Rookie of The Year and First-Team All-Pro honours, the only rookie last year to be featured on either side of the ball (stats via ProFootballReference).

What is next for the 22-year-old though after such an impressive debut season? Well if you ask him, quite a lot.

New York Jets star shooting for the stars?

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Gardner revealed that he wanted to become the first cornerback in league history to go and win the league’s MVP award, doubling down on his comments on social media afterward:

For the record, there has never been a cornerback to win league MVP, even the dominant Deion Sanders could only rank as high as 3rd back in 1994 and no defensive player has won it since Lawrence Taylor in 1986, so he would certainly be a history maker if he were to go all the way and do it.

Give him credit for the ambition though

As Gardner himself pointed out, the chances of him getting the award do not look the most promising based on hos history has gone, and at least he’s humble enough to realise that, but who knows, he had a great season last year, what’s to stop him turning around and having another impactful one in 2023?

You can’t blame him for aiming that high, that way even if he falls jyst short he still would have had an incredible season and may well find himself as a perennial member of the All-Pro teams moving forward, which would be a sure-fire way to make it into the Hall of Fame by the time his career is over.