The New York Jets are likely done adding players when it comes to one position on the field, NFL writer Albert Breer has claimed.

The New York Jets are going through a period of change right now, all of it brought about by the trade they made with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers back in the spring. Making a move like that has an impact all the way through the franchise, from how the offense is run, to how much money they have to spend on the rest of the roster, to the level of expectations that the team will have for this year.

Another rather important change is the talent that the team are able to target, with the team looking to bring in players that Rodgers is comfortable with such as Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, both players that he worked with during his Packer days.

They also wanted to bring in more ‘big name’ players that would more suit their new era, trying to bring in former New York Giants All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, someone that Rodgers is a big fan of, however he ended up signing for the Baltimore Ravens.

There is another big-name wide receiver on the market for them to possibly target, that being DeAndre Hopkins, but Albert Breer doesn’t see the Jets making a move for him.

No more new players for the New York Jets

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, in response to a question about whether the Jets would target any more receivers (with a specific reference to Hopkins), Breer claimed that the Jets would likely leave things the way they are, noting that they’ve got a pretty stacked group already:

I think the Odell Beckham pursuit was driven largely by Aaron Rodgers’s friendship with him—and seen, as such, as pursuit of a luxury purchase, not one driven by necessity. My sense is the Jets are happy with their current group of receivers, stocked with Garrett Wilson coming back to be the No. 1, and Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb as nice complements to him.

New York Jets just fine with what they have

When you look at the players the Jets have on their books right now, it’s hard to think where someone like a Hopkins would fit into the mix. On paper it is arguably the best wide receiver room in the league, with plenty of quality in depth, even down to 4th and 5th on the roster.

It’s going to be hard enough spreading the ball around that lot, you don’t need to make it harder by adding in someone who would probably want to come in as a #1, not to mention asking to be paid like one as well.