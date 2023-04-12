The New York Jets could be in the process of chasing after yet another big-time wide receiver after they failed to secure the services of Odell Beckham Jr., Albert Breer has claimed.

The New York Jets have found themselves in the centre of the vast majority of headlines during this offseason as they look to continue their progress forward under the stewardship of Robert Saleh as head coach, going from four wins in 2021 to seven in 2022.

They found themselves in the sweepstakes for ex-Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, made a big run at trying to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and have of course been trying to work out a deal for Aaron Rodgers for what feels like forever.

So far though, none of them have worked out, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to stop swinging for the fences, and according to Albert Breer, they could be in the process of bringing on board one of the bigger names being floated around on the trade market this spring.

DeAndre Hopkins set to hop on over to the New York Jets?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, Breer pointed out what the Jets currently have planned for the wide receiver position following their failure to get Beckham Jr. and why they might look to target someone like DeAndre Hopkins before the offseason is out:

I think the Jets are going to do everything they can to go all in around Aaron Rodgers the way, say, the Buccaneers went all in around Tom Brady over the past three years, but they’ll try and do it with some intelligent restraint… The Jets were absolutely in on OBJ. They just weren’t in on him at $15 million for a single year.

DeAndre Hopkins is due $15.09 million in cash this year, and $19.45 million in cash next year. He’s five months older than Beckham and he, like Beckham, has a lot of miles on his legs, a significant injury history and it’s been a few years since he played a full season. So I get why they’d balk at paying Beckham $15 million for a year, and that’s exactly where Hopkins’s price tag is for 2022.

That said … at some point, if you get to a suitable price point, and if you’re pursuing a guy who can draw coverage open for Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Breece Hall and the rest of them, then it’s worth taking the swing. So if the Jets can get Hopkins to work with them on the money, I could certainly see this happening.

New York Jets should be hot on the trail of Hopkins

Over the course of his career, Hopkins has established himself as one of the better receivers in the league, having put up six 1,000-yard receiving seasons, 11,298 receiving yards in total, three seasons in which he managed to have double-digit touchdown receptions and 71 receiving touchdowns in total across the regular season which have earned him 3 First-team All-Pro honours (via Pro Football Reference).

So it would make sense that they would want to pursue someone of his talents, but the price point has to be right, especially considering the contract they might be inheriting if they were to pick up Rodgers, as they need to be able to have some flexibility for the rest of the players they might be bringing in. They can’t afford to blow it all on one player, especially given how rusty he could be after the points that Breer brought up.