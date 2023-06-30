The New York Jets’ season could be in jeopardy this season if they aren’t able to produce quality at one key position, ESPN’s Mike Clay has claimed.

Arguably the biggest, and certainly the most drawn-out story of the entire offseason was the trade between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers for the services of Aaron Rodgers as they desperately try to find themselves a competent quarterback to give them a chance of success with the incredible defense they have.

Not only did they bring in a quarterback, but they also addressed the issue of weapons for Rodgers by brigning in his former teammates in the form of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb whilst also adding Mecole Hardman in free agency to boot.

But whilst he might have a lot of options when it comes to throwing the ball, he needs to be able to stay upright in order to make it happen, and the main source of protection on the offensive line comes from the tackles, an area that Mike Clay doesn’t believe the Jets have organised well heading into this season.

New York Jets facing a potentially big problem with their new quarterback

Writing in a piece for ESPN+ in which he discussed the strengths and weaknesses for each roster in the NFL, Clay pointed to the offensive tackle spots as the Jets’ main reason for concern heading into the 2023 season, as he painted a picture that doesn’t exactly convey a lot of strength in such a key position:

Weakest unit: Offensive tackle. The Jets' roster is pretty solid across the board, but the uncertainty at offensive tackle is a red flag, especially with protecting new QB Aaron Rodgers a top priority. There's potential here as LT Duane Brown is a former star, and Mekhi Becton is a 2020 first-round pick. But Brown's play slipped in 2022 and he's now 37 years old, while injuries have limited Becton to 48 snaps the past two seasons. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell are the contingency plan.

It should be worth pointing out that last year the Jets offensive line gave up 42 sacks last year, whereas the Packers only gave up 32, and with Rodgers now a year older, he is certainly taking a big risk with the men infront of him. He’ll just have to hope that they can kick things up a gear now that they are likely going to be in a position to contend, because if they perform like they did last year, then they aren’t going to be contending for very long.