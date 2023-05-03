The New York Jets’ signing of Randall Cobb in order to help Aaron Rodgers has left ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi rather concerned for players already on the team.

The Aaron Rodgers trade between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers will probably go down as the biggest trade in the history of the National Football League, with the Jets looking to finally end their Super Bowl drought that has lasted since 1968.

And when you have a player with the track record of Rodgers, you kind of have to bow to his knowledge on how he wants things to be run and the players that he thinks can help him take the team forward, afterall he’s done a lot more winning in recent years than the Jets have done.

Which is why it was no surprise to see the Jets sign former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard back in March in preparation for Rodgers’ arrival, and the team have gone one step further today with the addition of Randall Cobb, a receiver that Rodgers had a lot of trust in, seeing as he threw 45 touchdowns his way during his career so far, 3rd-most behind only Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson.

But the acquisition of players that Rodgers is familiar with doesn’t sit well with former NFL player Teddy Bruschi, as he thinks it might rub some people the wrong way in the Jets locker room.

New York Jets not just going to take this lightly

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up (starting at 2:32), Bruschi pointed out that bringing in people that he’s comfortable with might not produce the best results if they find themselves getting injured later in the season, because if he continues to put his trust in them rather than those already there, then it might not be a smooth ride if he needs to turn to them later on:

I'll take a different perspective, as if I'm a New York Jets player that's been there for a couple years where I'm one of the young players, or maybe one of the veterans in terms of ‘how comfortable do we need to make this guy?’ How much does Aaron Rodgers need to feel comfortable? I mean, what's going to happen next? I mean, how much does he need? Because this whole season to me is going to be about Aaron, not his talent, not his ability as a quarterback, but him as a leader, and does he needs this much help in terms of to get the offense going for him to feel like it's home for him to feel comfortable.

There has to be a part of Aaron, that has to build everyone else up without just bringing everyone in that he's comfortable with and throwing the ball to them. How about the guys that are there already saying ‘all right, when Cobb goes down, okay, he's not going to be there for all 17, but when he goes down and that guy that was just kicked to the curb now, because Cobb is there. Aaron, by the way, we never spoke together. So what did we do here?’

Can Aaron Rodgers keep everyone on the New York Jets happy?

Bruschi does raise a good point, because whilst you can understand in wanting to make Rodgers’ job easier for him, and bringing in people who have run this style before under OC Nathaniel Hackett, it is going to be very hard to keep everyone happy on the team if he only relies on those guys.

The Jets have some very talented players, including Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, so it would be nice to see Rodgers spread the ball around a bit, otherwise the situation that Bruschi brought up could play out, and then they’ll be in a whole heap of trouble.