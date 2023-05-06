The New York Jets have let Aaron Rodgers down with their decisions during the NFL Draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller has claimed.

The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets is well and truly underway. He was unveiled as a member of the team last week, and even before he arrived the team were making preparations for when he came through the doors of MetLife Stadium.

They have tried to make sure that he has weapons to work with by trying to entice Odell Beckham Jr, and eventually managing to bring in his former teammate with the Green Bay Packers in the form of Allen Lazard on top of Mecole Hardman as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs.

But whilst the men he’s throwing to have been bolstered up, ESPN analyst Matt Miller thinks that the Jets still haven’t done enough to address the men that will be paid to protect him (certainly a worrying prospect for someone who will be turning 41 during this upcoming season).

New York Jets let Aaron Rodgers down on the line

Speaking on ESPN’s NFL Live (starting at 0:07) Miller pointed out that the team have made some adjustments to the team’s offensive line, but that he still isn’t quite convinced with the moves that they made and the players they brought it, which leaves him to think the team might be the third-best team within their own division:

It feels as if they got jumped for the last remaining left tackle who can come and play right away by the Pittsburgh Steelers when Broderick Jones went. I have to be honest, I don't think they did enough to help Aaron Rodgers up front.

They did not get a starting-calibre left tackle, they drafted Carter Warren in the fourth round from Pitt. And while he has started 40 games in college, there's injury concerns and this is a player that when I talked to scouts before the draft, they thought he's probably going to play right tackle in the NFL, this is probably going to be a position change, maybe even to guard. They draft Joe Tippmann, the centre that you mentioned in round two, but they had just signed Connor McGovern, a free agent centre a couple of days before the draft so that they wouldn't have to go after a centre.

We have to remember Alijah Vera-Tucker, who moved from left guard to right guard last year tore his triceps the very play after Breece Hall tore his ACL so there's a lot of changing moving parts on this Jets offensive line that wasn't that good a year ago. So if it's still Dwayne Brown, if it's Max Mitchell or Mekhi Becton at right tackle guys, the offensive line in New York is a big question mark and that's why if I had to do it right now I would say the Bills and Dolphins are still ahead of the Jets even with the great Aaron Rodgers there at quarterback.

New York Jets focusing on the wrong areas

You can certainly understand Miller’s trepidation with how the Jets have handled certain parts of this offseason, because whilst they have a lot of players to help him get the ball down the field, if Rodgers isn’t protected, then those weapons won’t even be getting the ball.

The Jets didn’t have the best line last year, so they aren’t exactly starting off from the best position, and if these concerns play themselves out when the regular season gets underway and Rodgers spends a lot of the year on the floor, then this whole thing will just end up being a waste of time if he isn’t given a fair chance to be successful.