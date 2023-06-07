New York Jets duo Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson have left fans online buzzing as footage of them connecting at OTAs has emerged online.

Last year, New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson got off to the best start that you can ask for in your NFL career, as he put up over 1,000 yards, scored four touchdowns and took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, this despite having to put up with Zach Wilson throwing him the ball.

So just imagine what this season is going to look like now that he will have Aaron Rodgers in command of the offense, a man who has put up over 60,000 yards and thrown over 500 touchdowns throughout his career in the regular and postseason (via Pro Football Reference).

Well it looks like the two are already getting in sync as they carried on their preseason work at the Jets practice facility.

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson get to work

In footage posted by the New York Jets on social media, Rodgers and Wilson were able to connect on a rather beautiful back-shoulder throw that left cornerback D.J Reed with no chance of being able to get the ball.

Video: Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson connect during New York Jets preseason session:

The footage made its way onto social media and there were plenty of fans who were getting pretty excited to see what the two men were able to produce, with some of them excited that they finally have some decent play at quarterback after the ineptitude that Wilson has produced since arriving with the team in 2021:

The hope for the Jets is that it won’t just be the likes of Wilson that will benefit from the introduction of Rodgers, but the rest of the team as well. Last year the Jets ranked 29th in points and 25th in yards, and it was down to their defense (which ranked 4th in both categories) to keep them in games.

If the defense can produce at the same level, and the offense can become even just a middle-of-the-road pack, then this team has every chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. And if this footage is anything to go by, then it looks as if the Jets are already on their way to making the kind of progress they need to succeed.