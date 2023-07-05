The New York Jets might well have dominated the 2023 NFL offseason with their trade for Aaron Rodgers, but it’s someone they picked up last year that could be set for something special this year, Gilberto Manzano has claimed.

When you look at the New York Jets from last season, it was pretty clear what was holding them back. They ranked 4th in points allowed and 5th in yards allowed, whilst also ranking joint-7th in sacks (via Pro Football Reference). What let them down was their offense led by quarterback Zach Wilson which finished 29th in points scored and 24th in yards generated (via Pro Football Reference).

Now though their offense has been fixed (at least on paper) with the addition of not just Aaron Rodgers but also weapons like Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, so you might expect to see them be a lot more competitive on that front as this season goes on.

But in the eyes of Gilberto Manzano, there is one player on the other side of the ball who is still to show his true self, and could end up being a crucial member of the team this season, and that’s defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

Jermaine Johnson II set to be the latest New York Jets superstar?

The 24-year-old Johnson was eased into life in the NFL last year, only taking part in 34% of their snaps on defense, but still managed to put up 29 tackles, 5 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss (one of which was a safety) and 2.5 sacks, having to rotate with a number of players on the line.

But writing for SI.com, Manzano believed that this was going to be a year that sees Johnson ‘breakout’ and take his place among some of the other talented youngsters that the Jets have like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson:

This was a tough pick, because most of the Jets’ younger players experienced breakout seasons last year, including Gardner and Wilson, two 2022 first-round picks. But some might have forgotten that Johnson was the Jets’ third first-round pick that year. Johnson only played 34% percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps as a rookie, but he often flashed as a polished playmaker with 2.5 sacks, 29 total tackles and five quarterback hits. After waiting his turn behind Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers, Johnson could be next in line to shine under Saleh’s guidance.

The Jets clearly expected a lot to come from Johnson, based on how high they drafted him last year, but it just so happened that it wasn’t his turn to make a big impact.

Now that he’s got a year’s worth of development under his belt though, especially under the tutelage of Saleh who has made the defensive line his speciality in the past few years, both with the Jets and in his previous role as DC of the San Francisco 49ers, then Manzano’s prediction of him breaking through this year might well be spot on.