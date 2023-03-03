New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has continued to court free agent quarterback Derek Carr with a very interesting comparison.

When you take a look at Derek Carr’s career with the Las Vegas Raiders, you get the sense that it wasn’t really his fault that he and the team didn’t have as much success as perhaps they would have been expecting to over the years that he was there.

On an average basis, he completed 64.6% of his passes, threw for 3,913.5 yards per season, threw 24.1 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions. Whilst they might not necessarily be comparable to the likes of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, they aren’t exactly what you would equate to being a ‘failure’ by any stretch of the imagination.

So it might well be that a new team will give him the weapons in order to take his game to the next level and provide his new team with a bit of a boost in the quarterback department. That’s where the New York Jets come in.

New York Jets looking for a new model at quarterback

The New York Jets have been pretty open when it comes to their admiration of Carr during this process and that kicked up a notch during this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

As quoted by the New York Post, head coach Robert Saleh made a pretty interesting comparison when it came to Carr’s situation, comparing him to another quarterback who was arguably held back by his old team before flourishing with his new one:

He’s got an elite, elite mental makeup with regards to football IQ. He’s got tremendous accuracy and arm strength. He can put the ball anywhere you want. He’s underrated in terms of [as a] scrambler and being able to move out of the pocket and all that stuff.

He’s been asked to do a lot in his career. I think he’s more in line with what [Los Angeles Ram QB Matthew] Stafford’s career has been. If you can just get him to a place that can surround him with all the pieces to just allow him to play quarterback 10-15 times a game, it would be pretty cool. He’s a solid young man.

Can Derek Carr be the final piece of the puzzle for the New York Jets?

Stafford would of course go on to win the Super Bowl in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams with talent like Cooper Kupp to work with and the argument could be made that the likes of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and a defence that was top five in points and yards last year, this could be the team that Carr needs.

Obviously it’s a bit hard to imagine them making such a big jump this upcoming year in such a tough AFC (and AFC East for that matter), but who knows if they can grow together then Carr might be the one to take them back to the days of Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez when they made back to back AFC Championship games.