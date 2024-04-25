Highlights Elite QBs are crucial for Super Bowl success, but the Jets have struggled to find one since Joe Namath left in 1977.

Picks like Richard Todd, Ken O'Brien, and Chad Pennington failed as franchise quarterbacks for the Jets.

After Zach Wilson flopped, the Jets have two veterans in Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor on the roster.

It is very rare for a team to win the Super Bowl without an elite quarterback. Teams do it occasionally, like the Chicago Bears in 1986 with Jim McMahon or the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 with Trent Dilfer, but those squads were driven by dynamic defenses. Still, there is a reason why teams that don't have a franchise quarterback are endlessly searching for one.

The New York Jets have been searching for a franchise quarterback ever since Joe Namath departed the team in 1977. The Jets have frequently tried to address the position in the draft's first round, but none of those picks have emerged as the answer.

Zach Wilson, the team's first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was traded to the Denver Broncos this week for a late-round pick swap. This is just one of many first-round blunders when selecting a QB, as these are the other players who didn't cut it for Gang Green.

Richard Todd

1978 sixth-overall selection

Richard Todd had the unenviable task of replacing Joe Namath as the Jets' starting quarterback. Like Namath, Todd had starred for the University of Alabama and was the sixth-overall selection in the 1978 NFL Draft.

Todd became the Jets' full-time starter in 1977 and remained the main guy until the end of the 1984 season. His best year came during the 1981 season when he threw for 3,231 yards with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Richard Todd Career Jets Statistics Stat Total Jets All-Time Rank Yards 18,241 3rd Touchdowns 110 3rd Interceptions 138 2nd

Todd's biggest issue throughout his career was turnovers, as he threw 161 career interceptions against 124 touchdowns. Todd would move to the New Orleans Saints in 1984 and was replaced by journeyman Pat Ryan.

Ken O'Brien

1983 24th-overall selection

More than anything he ever did in his career, Ken O'Brien will be remembered chiefly for one thing: being selected two picks before the legendary Dan Marino. O'Brien, who the Jets drafted out of the University of California Davis in 1983, would have a fine career, making two Pro Bowls and finishing in 5th place in Offensive Player of the Year voting in 1986.

O'Brien's best moment as a pro came in Week 3 of 1986 when he out-dueled Marino, leading the Jets to a 51-45 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the game, the Jets' quarterback would complete 29 of his 43 throws for 479 yards with four touchdowns against one interception.

Following the 1992 season, the Jets brought in Boomer Esiason, from nearby Long Island, to replace their long-time leader. O'Brien bounced from the Green Bay Packers to the Philadelphia Eagles before calling it a career in 1993.

Chad Pennington

2000 18th-overall selection

Thanks to multiple trades, the Jets had four selections in the 2000 draft. The team decided to use one of these picks to land a quarterback of the future in Chad Pennington. And while the quarterback would struggle with injuries throughout his career, Pennington would have some fine moments with the Jets.

The quarterback was broken in slowly, but in his third season, 2002, he became the starter and ran away with the job. Pennington led the NFL in both completion percentage (68.9) and passer rating (104.2). He started five playoff games with the Jets, compiling a 2-3 record.

Chad Pennington Accuracy Statistics Category Total All-Time NFL Rank Completion Percentage 66.0 12th Quarterback Rating 90.1 30th Interception Percentage 2.6 T-45th

Unfortunately, Pennington's injury problems remained consistent, though he was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year in both 2006 and 2008. After the Jets traded for Brett Favre, Pennington finished out his career with the Miami Dolphins and retired as the league's all-time completion percentage leader, although he is now 12th on the all-time list.

Mark Sanchez

2009 fifth-overall selection

Of all the Jets' quarterbacks on this list, Mark Sanchez gave the team's fans their best memories. Drafted out of USC fifth overall in 2009, Sanchez was playing in the AFC Championship Game by the end of his first year, though New York would drop that game to the Indianapolis Colts.

While Sanchez was pedestrian during the regular season, he was at his best in the postseason, going 4-2 in his first two years with the Jets and making two AFC Championship Games. In those wins, Sanchez defeated Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Mark Sanchez Career Playoff Statistics Category Total Record 4-2 Completion Percentage 60.5 Touchdowns 9 Interceptions 3 Rating 94.3

Sanchez would flame out with the Jets after his fifth year with the team and would go on to play for several teams, including the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. He now works as an analyst for FOX's football coverage.

Sam Darnold

2018 third-overall selection

Sam Darnold became an elite quarterback prospect after a stunning finish to his red shirt freshman season at USC in 2016. The Jets traded up for the third selection in the 2018 draft weeks before the event and were thrilled when they were able to select Darnold.

The Jets did not build a great infrastructure around Darnold, and he was certainly hurt by having Adam Gase as his head coach. During his three years in New York, Darnold completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He was later traded to the Carolina Panthers.

The book on Darnold as an NFL starter is not quite finished. This offseason, he signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings and could be the day-one starter, depending on whom the team drafts.

Zach Wilson

2021 second-overall selection

The Jets had the second pick in the 2021 draft and had fallen in love with Wilson's arm talent and athleticism. Despite drafting Darnold just a few years prior, the team zeroed in on the signal caller from Brigham Young University.

Wilson was pressed into action right away in 2021 and showed some signs, but was largely bad. He regressed even further in 2022 and the team decided to move on and trade for Aaron Rodgers. But after Rodgers was injured in game 1, Wilson played most of the 2023 season. During his Jets career, the quarterback completed only 57% of his passes with 23 touchdown passes and 25 interceptions over 33 starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Zach Wilson's 73.2 quarterback rating since 2021 is the worst figure in the NFL among players with 30 starts or more. Sam Darnold's 77.9 rating is the second-worst figure.

The Jets knew they couldn't bring Wilson back this season and dealt him to the Broncos. Now, with two quarterbacks on the roster over the age of 34 (Aaron Rodgers is 40, Tyrod Taylor is 34), New York will soon be looking to add a quarterback of the future.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Focus, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.