New York Jets wide receiver Mecole Hardman had some very interesting words for Adam Schefter following his move to the team.

The New York Jets have been making a lot of headlines this offseason, and for perhaps one of the few times in their recent history, it’s actually been for all the right reasons. That’s because they have spent the past few months chasing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to get some decent production out of the position for the first time in what feels like forever.

There have been some holdups in making the deal a reality, but it would appear as though the Jets are feeling pretty confident in the deal becoming a reality, as they have been getting to work in making sure that Rodgers has all the weapons that he could ask for when and if he arrives.

They recently signed his former Packers teammate in the form of Allen Lazard and now have made the move to add another one to the list in the form of former Kansas City Chiefs man Mecole Hardman, who didn’t take too kindly to a tweet about what his role within the side would be.

New Jets man takes shot at Adam Schefter’s tweet

Hardman is one of the fastest men in the National Football League, and that certainly helped to establish himself as a top receiver when with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as he put up 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season (via Pro Football Reference).

But ESPN’s Adam Schefter seemed to think that his role would mainly be in the running game with a variety of jet sweeps, something that Hardman was far from happy with as he responded with a tweet of his own:

Now the New York Jets wait to see who’ll be handing him the ball

Bringing in someone of Hardman’s talents is good, but it will only really make a difference if they've got a competent player that’s getting him the ball. As things stand though, that man is Zach Wilson, and that shouldn’t be filling a lot of Jets fans with confidence.

So it is vitally important that they can get the Rodgers deal over the line, otherwise all the money that they have invested in these free agents like Hardman and Lazard are just going to end up being wasted, as will their season.