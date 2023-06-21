The New York Jets’ contract talks with Quinnen Williams might be set for an interesting twist following the team’s decision not to hold a mandatory minicamp, Mike Florio has claimed.

Whilst the New York Jets will be hoping for a major change on offense this year with the introduction of Aaron Rodgers, they will be hoping that their defense manages to perform to the exact level that they did throughout all of last season, when they finished 4th in points and 5th in yards (via Pro Football Reference).

A large part of their impressive season was certainly down to the contributions of Quinnen Williams, who put in a career-high 12 sacks to go along with 55 tackles, 12 of which were for loss and 28 quarterback hits as he anchored one of the more impressive defensive lines in the NFL on his way to being named First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

The Jets picked up the 5th-year option on Williams’ contract before last year, meaning he is under contract for 2023, but is scheduled to become a free agent unless they can get a long-term deal sorted out, a deal that according to Mike Florio might not be so straightforward to sort out.

Quinnen Williams couldn’t show the New York Jets his true intentions?

Speaking on a Pro Football Talk mailbag segment (starting at 5:58), Florio discussed why we don’t know how serious Williams intends to take the talks at this point, before discussing what sort of salary the two sides are likely going to be discussing:

There's been plenty of talk about Williams getting that new contract that he believes he deserves. He didn't boycott mandatory minicamp because there wasn't one. The past couple of weeks, we're all about who's showing up and who isn't for mandatory minicamp, that was giving us some clues as to how serious some of these holdouts were, some of these contractual impasses might be.

Remember the Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp, so we never saw how serious Quinnen Williams is about drawing that line in the sand and maybe paying about $100,000 in fines to stay away from mandatory camp, we'll see if he shows up for training camp, the team is confident they'll get it done. And you've got a cluster of defensive tackles in that $22.5m to $23.5m range, then you've got a gap of about $8m up to Aaron Donald. The question is, how high up that $8 million ladder does Quinnen Williams want to go? But there's optimism they'll get it figured out.

Given how much Williams has blossomed in the past few years, the Jets would be foolish to let him walk away, risking coming back to haunt them further down the line.

But at the same time, if you pay him the numbers that Florio is talking about, something that would put him amongst the highest-paid in the league, they might find they don’t have money to put anywhere else, especially when you consider they are in major salary cap issues heading into 2024, so this is going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on as the weeks go on.