The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers could be facing an uphill battle to have any success in the 2023 NFL season after their schedule was released, Mike Florio has claimed.

The NFL released their schedule on Thursday night, and it gave fans of every team around the league the chance to see exactly which opponents they will be playing (something they already knew), and when they would be playing them across the season.

Teams and their fans can roughly know what to expect from their opponents by virtue of their ‘strength of schedule’ from the year before, but when you factor in the tweaks that some teams will have made over the course of the offseason and when exactly you’ll be playing them (when do you face them on the road, will it be after a short week or a bye, will it be the second of two home games or two roads games etc.), the schedule ends up meaning a lot more than it might seem at first.

And for the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, their schedule starts off in brutal fashion; Buffalo Bills at home, Dallas Cowboys on the road, New England Patriots at home, Kansas City Chiefs at home, Denver Broncos on the road before finishing off with Philadelphia Eagles at home.

It’s a schedule that NBC’s Mike Florio thinks could see the Jets in a little bit of trouble.

New York Jets to expect some turbulence in their early weeks

Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live (starting at 3:19), Florio discussed the difficulty that they are likely to face during the first six weeks of the season and how he could see them possibly having to dig themselves out of a hole by the time they are through that stretch of games:

You know I could see 2-4 going into the bye that's not impossible. Now look, game by game I don't know that I would pick them to lose four of the first six but I could see 2-4. I could see wins against the Broncos and the Patriots and losses to the Bills, Cowboys, Chiefs and Eagles.

Now they're getting four of their toughest ten games right out of the gates, and we've seen Rogers storm back from a slow start before, but once you see it drop like this you get an appreciation of how difficult it is. It really is a gauntlet for this Jets team.

A rough spell for Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets start

If things play out the way that Florio has suggested, then Rodgers and the Jets are going to have some serious catching up to do for the rest of the season. Especially when you consider how competitive the AFC East is set to be with the promising Miami Dolphins thrown into the mix as well.

If morale hits the team badly after that run of games, it might well be that they are having to play catchup for the rest of the season and find themselves in the same spot that Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers found themselves in last year, doing too little, too late and missing out by the barest of margins.