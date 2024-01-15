Highlights The New York Jets face a critical offseason that will likely decide the futures of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

The Jets' biggest mistake would be repeating the errors of last offseason by listening to Aaron Rodgers' advice.

New York needs to address their offensive line and wide receiver positions in the upcoming draft and free agency to support their defense.

The New York Jets made a deal with the devil, who immediately tore his Achilles while subtly guiding them to a ruinous regular season. The resulting 5-9 disaster heated the seats of head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Now, they face a critical offseason that will likely decide their futures.

After putting all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket, it immediately fell apart like wet toilet paper. If toilet paper also made massive amounts of drama every time it opened its mouth.

The biggest mistake the Jets can make is repeating last year's errors, i.e., actually listening to Rodgers' advice. Unfortunately, they may not have a choice with the NFL's conspiracy Mean Girl on high alert. Here's everything you need to know about the Jets' pivotal offseason.

No Rodgers no chance

Jets made their bed in a cemetery

Once old man Rodgers’ went down four plays into his first series, New York’s season ended with the same judder as his Achilles. Douglas deserves the lion's share of the blame for gambling their season on an aging QB and offensive line with a Zach Wilson prayer as your backup plan.

Maybe don’t draft another defensive end, a strength of your team, when you’ve got glaring needs at key spots. In a shocker, 38-year-old Duane Brown got hurt and Mekhi Becton gave up the sixth most pressures (50), according to PFF. Two injuries and poor play from three players created cascading effects that submarined the Jets.

Wasting Saleh’s strengths

New York posts another strong defensive season

If you're looking for silver linings, the Jets' defense put up yet another top-10 defensive season. They ranked first in yards per play (4.6), seventh in opponent red zone scoring percentage (48.9) TD only), and fifth in sack percentage (8.4). They even managed 12th in points per game (20.9) despite Wilson handing out opposing offenses more opportunities than military recruiters.

New York Jets defense 2023 season Jets Yards per play Opponent red zone scoring percentage (TD only) Sack percentage Points allowed per game Stats 4.6 48.9 8.4 20.9 NFL rank First Seventh Fifth 12th

The defense's strength essentially bought Saleh one more year to figure out the offense. They need to start with the most accessible but most vital part: a real backup QB. It really shouldn't be difficult. The league is overflowing with capable backups like Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill, Tyrod Taylor, Gardner Minshew, and Nick Foles.

For the sanity of Jets' fans everywhere, just get someone to hold the fort while Rodgers rubs peyote on his nipples. Expecting a 40-year-old coming off an Achilles injury to play 17-plus playoffs (Jets fans are laugh-crying) is borderline criminal.

Jets' areas of need

New York Jets team needs: Backup QB, WR, OT, C, DL, and S

Besides hitching their wagon to graying players at multiple vital spots, the Jets also fell into the trap of hiring Rodgers’ aging A-team. They paid Allen Lazard, who finished with just 23 catches, 311 yards (tied for 142nd!), and one TD. Brutal. They desperately need a second receiver to stop teams from bracketing Garrett Wilson.

The Jets don’t have much cap space, and free-agent wide receivers tend to go for more than you think. Curtis Samuel’s probably too pricey, but they could do much worse than Kendrick Bourne or Devin Duvernay. Of course, there’s always the draft, but Mr. lock-myself-in-a-dark-room doesn’t like to work with rookies. What they shouldn’t do is sign more of Rodgers’ old friends.

2024 draft and salary cap situation

Glaring weaknesses to address

Obviously, they also need to address the offensive line. With the Jets selecting 10th, it makes sense for them to jump on the top-rated OL available. Olu Fashanu of Penn State and Joe Alt of Notre Dame might be off the board, but you never know. JC Latham or Amarius Mims would also provide the protection that an immobile Rodgers desperately needs.

They own four of their own picks in rounds one, three, four, and six, plus Denver’s fourth. If they can hit on half of those, the Jets will suddenly look like a playoff team. If they strike out, we’ll see a rapid decline and, most likely, a new front office.

New York owns just $14.9 million in cap space, with pending free agents Bryce Huff, Thomas Morstead, and Jordan Whitehead likely to soak up some of that money.

A momentous offseason in New York

Douglas needs a win

Organizations often spend so much time trying to plug one hole that they often fail to notice when three others spring up in its place. They got Rodgers last offseason but failed to address critical areas of need.

They may make the same mistake this offseason, piling resources into the offensive line and WRs only to find their defense lacks punch. The growth of 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald could weigh heavily in staving off that defensive regression. Saleh and Douglas likely won’t rest easy until they can punch their possible payoff ticket next season.

​​​​​​​

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.