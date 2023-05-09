Aaron Rodgers arrival with the New York Jets is set to see them take on a much more prominent role on NFL Sunday than they have in recent years.

The New York Jets have stunk in recent years. It might seem harsh to say, but it’s a fact. It’s kind of what happens when you put up no winning seasons since 2015 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2010. As a result, there aren’t going to be a lot of people interested in watching you play.

This was demonstrated last year when the Jets only had one game in prime time last year, which was the league-mandated Thursday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, now that they have a draw like Aaron Rodgers on their side, things could be set for a change.

And ahead of the NFL schedule being released on Thursday (assuming all goes well), NFL writer Peter King claims that change is going to be pretty huge.

New York Jets get set to enter a new era with Aaron Rodgers at the helm

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King pointed out the impact that Rodgers will have on the schedule and exactly how many games the Jets could expect to get this season that will either be in prime time as stand alone games, or the national TV games at either 1pm ET or 4pm ET:

The resolution of the Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson situations allows the NFL to move forward with the Jets to be a heavy primetime team and the Ravens to be more attractive for night games too. I’d previously reported the Jets, who had one primetime game last year without Rodgers, would likely have 11 or 12 primetime/Sunday doubleheader games this year with Rodgers.

Each team can be scheduled for six primetime regular-season games, with the league option of flexing that team into a seventh, and then regardless of primetime appearances, any team can be scheduled on Sunday night in week 18. Expect the Jets to have five or six primetime games and at least four or five doubleheader games.

New York Jets getting their just deserts, hopefully they are worth it

It does make sense that Rodgers is likely going to be seen as a major factor in how many games the Jets will be given in prime time, especially if he is able to make them more competitive. They have the defense in place, having finished 5th in yards and 4th in points (via Pro Football Reference).

You just have to hope that he actually makes good on what the networks are hoping he’ll deliver. You imagine that there might have been some who thought the Denver Broncos would have been in the same boat last year after trading for Russell Wilson, only for them to stink the place out.