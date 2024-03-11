Highlights Greg Zuerlein signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the New York Jets.

Zuerlein made 92.1% of kicks in 2023, showcasing his consistency.

There has been a rise in kicker salaries over the years and Zuerlein's deal reflects that potential increase for other kickers on the market.

The New York Jets struggled to capably fill the placekicker position for several years. Greg Zuerlein, who signed with New York in 2022, helped to stabilize the position. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets are resigning Zuerlein to a two-year deal worth $8.4 million.

2024 will mark the kicker's 13th year in the league. He spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, earning the nickname "Greg the Leg" for his powerful kicks. Zuerlein also played with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Jets.

The Kicker Was One of the League's Best in 2023

Zuerlein was successful on 92.1% of his kicks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The kicker had his best season for the Rams in 2017 when he made 95% of his kicks, made the Pro Bowl, and was named to the First-Team All-Pro squad. He left the Rams after the 2019 season and signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

While Zuerlein performed well for the Cowboys, the team looked elsewhere in 2022, and the kicker signed with the Jets. He had a strong 2022 season, especially from long distance, as he made two 57-yard field goals and broke a franchise record by making a 60-yarder.

Zuerlein was incredibly accurate during the 2023 season, making 35 of his 38 field goal attempts. This included five of six makes from 50 yards or more and 13 of 14 made field goals from between 40 and 49 yards. He also converted on 15 of 16 of his extra-point attempts.

Zuerlein's New Contract Pays Him Like an Upper-Echelon Kicker

Salaries for special teamers have been rising over the last few seasons

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Salaries have been steadily rising over the last decade, and Zuerlein will now join the elite kickers who are making $4 million or more per season. The current highest-paid kicker in the league is Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, who has an average salary of $6 million.

NFL's Highest Paid Kickers Kicker Team Average Salary Per Year Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens $6 Million Matt Gay Indianapolis Colts $5.625 Million Graham Gano New York Giants $5.5 Million Jason Meyers Seattle Seahawks $5.275 Millon Tyler Bass Buffalo Bills $5.1 Million

The contract Zuerlein received bodes well for other kickers who are up for new contracts this offseason. Some of the available legs include Will Lutz, Brandon McManus, Greg Joseph, Nick Folk, and Joey Slye.

Source: Tom Pelissero

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.