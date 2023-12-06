Highlights Jets head coach Robert Saleh has named Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback again after previously benching him.

Tim Boyle, who replaced Wilson, performed poorly as the starter, leading to his benching and subsequent release.

Trevor Siemian stepped in for Boyle last week, but Saleh has decided to give Wilson another shot at the top job, despite reports that the third-year QB was reluctant to return to the role.

The New York Jets just can't seem to make up their minds.

Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson following an ugly Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh has announced that he will be going back to Wilson under center for their Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

Related Benching Zach Wilson clearly won't save the New York Jets Zach Wilson finally lost his job as the New York Jets quarterback, but benching him won't help the Jets, and it might actually hurt them in the end.

New York Jets 2023 QB Saga

The Jets have used 4 different QBs so far this season

New York was supposed to be a top contender after acquiring future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but four plays into his Big Apple debut, he suffered what should have been a season-ending Achilles injury. Rodgers claims he would be ready for the first round of the playoffs after returning to practice last week, but that seems about as unlikely as the Jets making it to the playoffs at all.

After an ugly midseason stretch of two touchdowns in 52 drives that had everyone and their mother calling for Wilson's head, the third-year pivot was benched. The Jets then named journeyman Tim Boyle, who has a 16-38 TD-INT ratio across both college and the pros, their new starter for Week 12 as Wilson dropped to third-string.

Predictably, Boyle was unable to do much better than Wilson in a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins, especially behind a porous offensive line that's allowed 51 sacks this season, third-most in the NFL.

During the fourth quarter of another subpar performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, Boyle himself was benched in favor of Trevor Siemian, the guy with the best NFL track record of the trio, though that isn't saying much.

Following the 13-8 loss, in which they failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second straight game and fourth in their last five, Boyle was released, and rumblings of Saleh returning to Wilson began. Upon hearing this scuttlebutt, Wilson was reluctant to return to the role, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini. Apparently, the former No. 2 overall pick in 2021 has since been placated, however.

What does Wilson's return mean for Jets?

New York might as well play Wilson, who has the highest ceiling, to finish this lost season

No matter which unlucky guy Saleh names his starting QB, they're going to be hard-pressed to find much success. Seriously, even Patrick Mahomes would struggle to get a tune out of this unit. As mentioned, their offensive line is awful, as evidenced by Wilson's league-leading 28.5 pressure rate, which means he's getting pressured on nearly one of every three dropbacks.

Apart from wideout Garrett Wilson, whose 30.9 target share is sixth in the NFL, there are no options in the passing game either. Running back Breece Hall does what he can on the ground, but when a team can't pass, it's easy for opponents to load up the box and stop the run.

With Boyle now gone and the season basically lost considering they're three games out of a playoff spot with five remaining, the Jets might as well take the training wheels off Wilson and see what they've got. He's got all the physical attributes to be a good NFL QB, it's just the supporting cast and mental aspect that need to be figured out.

Siemian will always be looming in the QB2 role, but it would crush Wilson's confidence for good if he were benched for the second time this year. He's got the highest ceiling of the available options, so Saleh and the Jets' brass should see if he can scratch it before reverting to Rodgers next year.

Wilson will take on the Houston Texans in his return to the starting lineup in Week 14, which is a nice matchup for New York's struggling passing game considering Houston gives up the seventh-most passing yards per game. Another game against by far the worst passing defense in football, the Washington Commanders, offers another tailormade chance for Wilson to prove he's an NFL caliber quarterback.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.