The New York Jets’ draft plans might not have been ruined as badly as we might have thought when the Pittsburgh Steelers jumped ahead of them, head coach Robert Saleh has claimed.

The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets is well and truly underway. He was unveiled as a member of the team last week, and even before he arrived the team were making preparations for when he came through the doors of MetLife Stadium.

They have tried to make sure that he has weapons to work with by trying to entice Odell Beckham Jr, and eventually managing to bring in his former teammate with the Green Bay Packers in the form of Allen Lazard on top of Mecole Hardman as a free agent from the Kansas City Chiefs.

One area that they also arguably needed to address was the offensive line, something that will be important to keep the 39-year-old on his feet and able to throw to those weapons during the season. There was some suggestion that the Jets’ plans were somewhat messed up when the New England Patriots traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers, allowing them to draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones, which then forced the Jets to look elsewhere and draft defensive end Will McDonald instead.

However, according to head coach Robert Saleh, that doesn’t seem to have been the case at all.

New York Jets knew what they were doing all along

Speaking during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (as quoted by ProFootballTalk), Saleh insisted that their plan all along was to take McDonald with that pick, and that the jump the Steelers made didn’t really have an impact on what they wanted to do:

The difference between 13 and 15 in the way everything shook out made no difference to us

Robert Saleh simply covering up for the New York Jets’ mistake?

It should be pointed out that the Jets did address the offensive line later on in the draft with the selections of centre Joe Tippmann in the second round and tackle Carter Warren in the fourth, but this kind of comment does just come across as him trying to cover their tracks a bit.

Indeed you could say that their need to go and get two linemen with their next two picks showed that they were trying to recreate Jones’ impact in the aggregate by making sure they had sufficient depth at the position, knowing they messed up in letting Jones slip through their fingers.

Only time will tell if they ended up making the right choice in their moves on both sides of the line, and if it doesn’t, then they are going to regret not making the best use of Rodgers’ time while they have him.