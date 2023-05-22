The New York Jets might not be ready to contend for a Super Bowl just yet despite the addition of Aaron Rodgers, Osi Umenyiora has claimed.

If you were to look at the New York Jets last season, it was pretty obvious that there was one thing holding them back, and that was the play at quarterback, whether it be Zach Wilson or his backups Mike White and Joe Flacco, as they ranked 15th in the league in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns, a stark contrast to their defense who ranked 4th in points allowed and 5th in yards allowed.

So naturally you’d assume that once they got a decent quarterback in, they would be ready for a Super Bowl run, and that’s exactly what they did when they brought Aaron Rodgers in this offseason, who is coming off a year in which he ranked 11th in yards thrown and 7th in touchdowns thrown. Not his best year, but certainly better than what the Jets were able to produce.

However, former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora doesn’t think we should be planning for the Jets’ Super Bowl championship parade just yet.

Cool your jets on Aaron Rodgers’ impact

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT when asked whether the Jets should be considered Super Bowl contenders, Umenyiora claimed that it isn’t going to be as simple as just putting Rodgers into the side and winning it straight away in the way that Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that whilst there will be some improvement, it doesn't guarantee them a title just yet:

It's never that simple. I think you have unique players, maybe like a Tom Brady, where you put him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all of a sudden they win the Super Bowl. I don't think it's going to be quite that easy with the New York Jets.

I think they're going to be a playoff team for sure, especially if he stays healthy. They're going to be a good team, are they a Super Bowl team? There's a lot more that goes into it than just putting in the quarterback.

New York Jets need to be in it for the long haul with Aaron Rodgers

Given the power of the AFC right now with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals as well as the ‘up and comers’ like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins, it certainly isn’t a guarantee that the Jets will be able to dominate right out of the gate, especially if Rodgers has problems adjusting to new players like he did at the start of last year with the Green Bay Packers.

So long as they show improvement this year, then it might be that they’ll have to wait until next year in order to make a real run at the title, and even then it might still be difficult if the teams listed above aren’t getting any weaker.