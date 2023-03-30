The New York Jets have come in for some ridicule on social media after they collected a rather unfortunate distinction last night.

The New York Jets are a team that certainly aren’t used to success, having won just a sole Super Bowl all the way back in 1968 (which is still more than a lot of teams in the NFL in fairness), they have only managed to even get close a couple of times since then, most notably their back to back AFC Championship game appearances in 2009 and 2010.

Since then though, they have only registered one season in which they were above the .500 mark and have been out of the playoffs ever since. There is some hope that they might be able to end that streak this upcoming season if they can get the deal for Aaron Rodgers done with the Green Bay Packers, but until they make it back, they are still going to be labeled as a failed franchise.

And that label is going to grow even more after last night as they picked up arguably the worst distinction in all of North American sports.

New York Jets turning into even more of a joke

By virtue of the Sacramento Kings’ victory win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA, the Kings have snapped the longest current streak in North American sports when it comes to missing the playoffs, and honour that now belongs to the Jets.

News that didn’t go down well with ESPN media personality and notable Jets fan Mike Greenberg when he was reminded of it on this morning’s edition of Get Up.

Video: Mike Greenberg mocked over New York Jets’ playoff streak record:

But the ridicule didn’t stop there, as when the news was relayed through a number of outlets online, it meant that there were plenty of NFL fans who were very willing and eager to let their feelings known on the Jets’ misery:

Can the New York Jets end the ridicule this year?

As pointed out earlier, there is a good chance that the Jets will be acquiring former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason which should give them a bit of a boost (although some in the comments didn’t seem to think so), so they should be feeling confident of breaking that streak.

However, it would just be typical Jets if they do all that work to try and pick up someone with Rodgers’ talents only to not only not miss out on the Super Bowl, but to miss out on the playoffs altogether. If that happens, you’d imagine that they might start to think there is some form of curse going on.