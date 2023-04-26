The New York Jets still appear to have plans for quarterback Zach Wilson despite the trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets finally put an end to the biggest talking point of this past NFL offseason on Monday when news came out that the trade for Aaron Rodgers was finally completed, with the Jets receiving Rodgers, the Packers’ 2023 first-round pick (No. 15 overall) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170), whilst the Packers will receive New York's 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season (as per Adam Schefter).

This ultimately means that last year’s starter for the Jets, and 2021 1st round pick, Zach Wilson is going to have to sit on the bench for the foreseeable future whilst Rodgers takes over the role, however long that might be. Wilson of course has struggled in the NFL so far which played a large part in the team’s desire to chase after Rodgers in order to get the best out of the rest of the team.

But just because he’s going to be off to the side for now, doesn’t mean that the Jets have completely abandoned what they have planned for him in the long run.

Zach Wilson still has time for his career to take off with the New York Jets?

Speaking to reporters ahead of this week’s NFL Draft (via Yahoo), Jets General Manager Joe Douglas claimed that the team has big plans for Wilson and that bringing Rodgers in will help that:

I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach. Zach’s ceiling is unlimited. No one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. And him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.

Douglas also pointed out (via Albert Breer) that Wilson is in favour of taking a few years out in order to sit and develop behind Rodgers, so his previous threat of making whatever quarterback the Jets signed this summer’s life a ‘living hell’ seems to have dissipated.

Aaron Rodgers needs to help out along the way

This plan though is only going to work if the two men agree to making it happen. Rodgers has made his stance on developing quarterbacks pretty clear in the past, so Wilson is going to have to put in the effort to learn and Rodgers is going to have to put in the effort to teach.

If they both do that, then there might be a chance for the Jets to finally make good on their investment in Wilson in a few years time and prove that they were right to take him all along. And if he can develop into even half the quarterback that Rodgers was in Green Bay, then they might just have something special on their hands.