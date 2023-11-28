Highlights Immanuel Quickley's decision to mentally stay engaged and keep fighting despite a large deficit fueled the Knicks' comeback win against the Miami Heat.

Quickley's impact off the bench was evident as he scored 20 points in the second half and had a team-best 22-point differential when he was on the floor.

Quickley's energy and consistent performance make him a strong early contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, building off his impressive performance last season.

The New York Knicks were in a bad way during the third quarter of their home bout with the Miami Heat on Friday night. At the 3:40 mark of the period, a Jimmy Butler free throw had pushed the visitors' lead to a game-high 21 points. At that point, Knicks super-sub Immanuel Quickley caught a glimpse of the scoreboard and knew that something had to be done (and quick).

"It's a decision to mentally check out or not. It's a decision to keep fighting. It's a decision to tell yourself you've got to keep fighting, no matter what," Quickley told reporters after the game. "I did look at the score and say, 'Dang!' when I seen how much we was down. I literally said that, but then I got right back to it, seeing where I was at mentally and said, 'Let's go! Let's try to get a comeback!'"

Twenty-one seconds later, Quickley nailed a three-point shot from 26 feet out and he was off to the proverbial races. The 24-year-old finished the night with 20 points, all of which came during the second half, while adding four boards and two assists. Consequently, New York outscored Miami by a team-best 22 points when Quickley was on the floor, and the Knicks were able to battle back for a 100-98 win.

It was an effort that exemplified the impact that Quickley can have off the bench for New York, and how that translates to the early race for NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors.

Quickley brings energy to the Knicks

Asked about his mentality amid the Knicks' struggles throughout the contest, Quickley maintained that his approach actually didn't change that much despite the lopsided score. As ever, the Kentucky product was just trying to give his club the boost that it needed.

"Kind of had the same mindset coming into the game. Every time I step on, it's just to play hard, bring energy to the team any way that I can. It kind of looked like we was a little flat. They was getting a lot of loose balls, I thought shots we normally make, we were missing a lot," Quickley said post-game. "So, that can kind of affect your energy a little bit. I'm just trying to bring energy."

That mindset has Quickley picking up exactly where he left off down the stretch of last season when he catapulted himself into a tight, two-man battle for the Sixth Man of the Year trophy with then-Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. In the end, it was Brogdon who took home the year-end hardware for 2022-23. Here in 2023-24, though, Quickley has shown that he won't go quietly into the night after coming up short previously.

Immanuel Quickley - Season-by-Season Comparison PTS REB AST eFG% 2022-23 14.9 4.2 3.4 53.7 2023-24 15.9 3.4 3.1 53.1

Through his first 16 games, Quickley is averaging a career-best 15.9 points per contest; among players who have made at least eight appearances as a reserve this season, that number ranks as the second-best league-wide. His impact on games has been particularly sizable during the fourth quarter, during which he has posted a net rating of 15.1. Quickley is also hitting 44.6 percent of his shots overall and 37.5 percent from distance.

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle praise Quickley's contributions

Quickley's impact on the result versus Miami wasn't lost on his teammates, who gave a lot of credit to the combo guard after the game.

“I think he was big in the third quarter. You know, 20-point game. He had a couple threes to just make [a comeback] reasonable," said two-time All-Star Julius Randle, via the New York Post. "From there, we had a shot. The momentum.”

“Sparkplug,” said RJ Barrett of Quickley’s contribution to the victory. “He really got us back in it when we had nothing going.”

It's still early yet — and players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV have been showing out in bench roles, too. For his part, Walker has been burning up the Nets, hitting 49.7 percent of his shots from the floor and 47.1 percent from three-point range. However, Quickley's continued efforts and overall importance to New York's viability as a playoff-level club should, at the absolute least, have him among the early favorites for 6MOY honors.

All statistics courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.