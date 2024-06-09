Highlights Draft DaRon Holmes II and Tyler Kolek to improve defense and facilitation.

The New York Knicks have found their leader with Jalen Brunson breaking out in the Big Apple. However, a team needs more than an All-NBA-caliber player and his friends to win an NBA title. As a result, this offseason will be about helping the Knicks take the next step rather than resting on their laurels or trying to maintain status quo.

With that said, here are the three best moves that New York's historic franchise can make in their efforts to raise their first championship banner since 1973.

Who the Knicks Should Select in 2024 NBA Draft

DaRon Holmes II and Tyler Kolek fill two of the Knicks' big holes

The Knicks may be one of the few teams that can see the true value of non-lottery picks given the success of Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby. The highest any of those players was drafted was 23rd, when Anunoby went to the Toronto Raptors in 2017.

With that said, with the No. 24 and 25 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, New York has the opportunity to double-dip and draft two players who could break into their rotation next season: Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek.

Holmes averaged 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game in 2023-24, shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from outside. A three-level scorer, his ability to put points on the board in a myriad of ways will come in handy even if Randle is available.

Yet, his defense will get him on the floor as much as anything else. Holmes is an aggressive defender who finds joy in swatting away his opponent’s shots. To that point, the Knicks ranked 29th in blocks per game in 2023-24.

At 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, possessing both average length and athleticism for his position, Kolek may be pigeonholed at point guard. That’s not a problem though. Kolek is among the best point guards in this draft class when considering his passing prowess, outside efficiency, and perimeter defense.

In 2023-24, the Rhode Island native averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three.

A high-level processor, Kolek’s ability to read the court and make precise passes is simply elite. More importantly, he’s inclined to make plays for others rather than himself. This is the primary reason the Knicks should draft him, as they lack a true facilitator. With that said, when it comes to scoring, the lefty is efficient because of his touch, timing, and use of angles.

At the other end, he is pesky and moves his feet well. He also generates plenty of steals as a team defender. In many ways, Kolek is reminiscent of a player the Knicks just faced; Indiana Pacers floor general TJ McConnell.

Knicks' Priority In Free Agency

OG Anunoby is key to their future success

New York’s first, second, and third priority should be re-signing OG Anunoby. It may be a costly endeavor, as he could command around $160 million over four years. Yet, the Knicks were so successful with Anunoby last season, that it’s essential to bring him back. Not often does a team go 20-3 when one particular player is in the lineup, yet New York did when Anunoby was healthy.

OG Anunoby's Importance W L Win % Knicks record with OG Anunoby, playoffs only 20 3 .870 Knicks record without OG Anunoby (after trade) 13 14 .481

A sturdy forward at 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds, Anunoby’s ability to lock down ball-handlers and deny scorers is first-rate. He also generates a fair number of turnovers. Leading the league in steals in 2022-23, he has averaged 1.5 per game over the past five seasons. In 2023-24, he averaged 1.7 per game with the Knicks.

On the other end, Anunoby is primarily a three-point specialist. In his career, 46.0 percent of his field goal attempts have been from beyond the arc. That’s not an issue though, as he’s a career 37.6 percent three-point shooter.

Trade Target for the Knicks

Mikal Bridges is perfect for this iteration of the Knicks

The Knicks don’t necessarily have to make this trade, as Julius Randle is an All-Star-level forward. However, with chemistry and defense becoming New York’s calling cards, there’s a simple move the Knicks can make to enhance their chances of getting to the NBA Finals: swapping Randle for Brooklyn Nets swingman Mikal Bridges. A multipositional defender with a penchant for dialing it up from long-range, the Villanova product could reunite with former teammates Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo if traded to the Knicks.

As Randle, 29, is a bit older than Bridges, 27, the rebuilding Nets may be hesitant to make the deal, even if the latter underwhelmed in his role as a go-to scorer in 2023-24. However, if the Knicks add Miles McBride to the offer, the Nets may be more inclined to listen.

Their point guard position is currently in flux, with Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons likely manning the position next season. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Schröder is streaky at both ends and Simmons can’t stay on the court. McBride offers them a younger and healthier point guard who plays high-level defense. As a starter, McBride averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in 2023-24.

Knicks-Nets Trade Parameters New York Knicks receive Brooklyn Nets receive Mikal Bridges Julius Randle Jalen Wilson Miles McBride 1st-round pick swap (2027)

The lineup versatility he provides is another reason to acquire Bridges. With the Knicks, he can start alongside Brunson in the backcourt or slot in at forward. Their team needs, ones that they enter the season with or become apparent during the season, will determine Bridges' best spot.

In either scenario, though, his perimeter defense and off-ball shooting will increase their efficacy at both ends. His experience as a featured scorer will come in handy as well, as Brunson can’t be their only volume scorer next season.

After following the steps above, the Knicks will enter the 2024-25 season with a starting lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, and Mitchell Robinson. Their second unit will consist of Kolek, DiVincenzo, Holmes, Bojan Bogdanovic and, likely, impending free agent Isaiah Hartenstein. What’s not to love?