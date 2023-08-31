The New York Knicks have filed a lawsuit against the Toronto Raptors, citing that a former video coordinator illegally acquired “procured and disclosed proprietary information.” According to NBA writer Mark Medina, it appears that the former Knicks employee was only transferring video files on synergy, although that has yet to be proven.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks have filed a lawsuit against their Eastern Conference counterparts, the Toronto Raptors after a former video coordinator, named as Ikechukwu Azotam, allegedly took “thousands of proprietary files with him to his new position”.

A statement that came from an MSG spokesperson indicates that files in which the former employee ostensibly took to the Raptors included: “confidential information such as play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files and materials and more.”

Fred Katz, Mike Vorkunov and Eric Koreen of The Athletic, further went on to report that the Knicks have also sued the Raptors’ parent company, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), naming 14 defendants in their case, including newly-appointed Raptors head coach, Darko Rajakovic as they believe the aforementioned Azotam to have acted under direction of the Serbian head coach.

The Raptors responded with their own statement saying that ‘the company’ which has been connoted as referring to MLSE, strongly deny any wrongdoing in the alleged matters, via TSN Sports reporter, Josh Lewenberg.

With a matter of weeks before NBA training camp begins, both parties will surely be hoping to come to some form of resolution as to not let such matters distract their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

Is the lawsuit unprecedented in the NBA?

Medina believes that the video coordinator was only transferring files on synergy, which all NBA teams use, and not necessarily taking proprietary information. However, he says that until we find out more in court, we cannot be sure on what exactly was taken over to the Raptors or not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“I can't remember anything like this in the NBA. Look, this will be settled in court and we will learn more information. “I know with any company there's always sensitivity with sharing proprietary information and things that are pertaining to their company at hand. But when you're looking at the details of the lawsuit, they're accusing a former video coordinator that joined the Toronto Raptors coaching staff of sharing different files. Some of those files were synergy, which is something that's not proprietary information, every team has that. “So, I think there's a difference between transferring files and scattered reports that are universal, as opposed to disclosing organizational secrets about their employees or practices, etc. “On one hand, I wouldn't be surprised that people look through this through the lens of the New York Knicks being heavy-handed, petty and suspicious because that's been their reputation. But in fairness, every team has the right to protect any proprietary information. “So we'll see what the truth is, but I think the initial reaction is that it just seems like the video coordinator was simply transferring video files on synergy, which again, is a program that every NBA team uses, so it's not exactly proprietary information.”

How did the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors perform last season, respectively?

The New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors have fared differently in regard to their playoff runs over recent seasons.

NBA statistics – Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks (since the 2018-19 season) Toronto Raptors New York Knicks Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating 2018-19 .707 113.1 107.1 .207 104.5 113.7 2019-20 .736 111.1 105.0 .318 106.5 113.0 2020-21 .375 112.0 112.5 .569 110.6 108.2 2021-22 .585 112.9 110.5 .451 110.4 110.5 2022-23 .500 115.5 114.0 .573 117.8 114.8 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Most notably, the Toronto Raptors went on a stellar run in 2019, winning their first NBA championship in franchise history, thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s one-year stint with the Canadian outfit.

Since then, though, the Raptors have been on the decline, winning only one round of the playoffs back in 2020, missing the playoffs entirely in both 2021 and 2023, per Champs or Chumps.

Conversely, the New York Knicks have struggled to make it into the playoffs over recent seasons, making their first appearance since 2013 back in 2021 where they lost in the Eastern Conference first round. They would then go on to miss the playoffs again in 2022, before making it to the Eastern Conference semi-finals this year largely due to the play-making and leadership of franchise star, Jalen Brunson.

However, during the regular season they appear to be on an upward trajectory.

With the Raptors seemingly on the back foot after losing Fred VanVleet during free-agency to the Houston Rockets, and with a change of head coach after parting ways with championship-winner Nick Nurse, the franchise will be hoping that they can re-build their roster up as quickly as possible.

The Knicks, though, will be looking to build upon recent success with their roster from last season remaining largely intact, with them needing a consistent output from their stars in Brunson and Julius Randle to be the key to their success.

Both teams should be hoping that their off-court feud does not detract from their preparation as they each hope to make a playoff charge next season. On paper, though, despite the alleged stealing of proprietary information, the advantage should lie with the New York Knicks.