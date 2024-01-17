Highlights Knicks, with Anunoby, have become a defensive force, leading league in points allowed per game and defensive rating.

Each season, there's always one team you're looking to avoid once the postseason hits. In the Eastern Conference this year, the New York Knicks fit that bill to a tee. As of right now, New York sits in seventh place with a 23-17 record, but they also hold the conference's fourth-best point differential, which can largely be attributed to the acquisition of underrated starting small forward, OG Anunoby.

Since trading for Anunoby in late December, the Knicks have settled on a starting five that works extremely well together. As he continues to integrate himself on both ends, the star duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will dominate even more. Equipped with a real defensive identity and a supporting cast that is quickly embracing their nightly responsibilities, New York could be one of the toughest outs for any team in this year's playoffs.

Anunoby has legitimized New York's lineup

Knicks are 6-2 since the trade

Swapping out RJ Barrett for Anunoby was a key move. As a player, his profile is a much better fit with both Brunson and Randle than Barrett's. Anunoby's able to play off both of them without commanding too many touches offensively and loves to lock up on defense.

With Anunoby on the court, the defensive impact has been staggering; New York is leading the NBA in opponents' points per game (100.9) and defensive rating (104.7) since his arrival, with a double-digit improvement in both categories.

The all-star stylings of Brunson and Randle have been on full display this entire season. Brunson is putting up career-best numbers in points per game (25.8) and assists (6.4). And Randle's fully returned to form after struggling for most of the 2022-23 campaign. Expect both to receive strong consideration as Eastern Conference all-star reserves in a couple of weeks.

New York Knicks – OG Anunoby On/Off Court Category On Court Off Court Offensive Rating 122.3 108.7 Opponents' Points Per Game 71.1 42.0 Defensive Rating 99.3 123.1 Plus-Minus +134 -42

Besides their newly formed Big 3, both Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein have excelled as starters. DiVincenzo is a valued outside shooter (42.8 percent from deep) and defender and is extremely familiar with playing alongside former Villanova teammates Brunson and Josh Hart.

Hartenstein's been everything New York's been looking for, and then some, in the wake of center Mitchell Robinson's long-term ankle injury. Since slotting into the starting role, the big man has averaged 8.0 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He's focused on his role as a rebounder, interior presence and shot-blocker while allowing space for his talented, offensive teammates to work their magic.

Potential roster upgrades

Nine tradeable first-round picks through 2028

New York is in an interesting position going into the second half of the season; the team is weighing whether to continue to pursue additional firepower ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Though Robinson is expected to miss most of the year, New York was denied a Disabled Player's Exception with hopes that he might be able to return late in the season.

Ideally, they would like to add another shot creator to offset the loss of Immanuel Quickley off the bench, as well as a big man who can take a little pressure off Hartenstein.

That said, The Athletic's Fred Katz mentioned New York would prefer to incorporate someone on a team-friendly contract who can contribute right now but also could be used in a bigger deal for a star player in the summer. After already adding a player of Anunoby's caliber, that strategy makes sense - stockpiling depth and shoring up playmaking deficiencies will make a critical difference for a team that experiences offensive lulls at times.

Instead of dangling their remaining, primary assets for a huge move, New York is much better off looking for a stopgap, second-unit scorer to help complete their well-rounded roster.

New York Knicks – 2023-24 Bench Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % 3PT% Josh Hart 6.7 5.9 2.7 44.7 33.0 Miles McBride 3.3 0.4 0.8 44.8 46.3 Quentin Grimes 8.0 2.1 1.1 44.5 43.7

As it stands, the Knicks have a balanced unit featuring star power, shot-makers, and defenders, an identity that could help them break through in the conference. In the postseason, it's not outside the realm of possibility for them to rise up and defy expectations, similar to the 2023 Miami Heat.

Led by Randle, Brunson, Anunoby, and a defensive framework spearheaded by a coach as respected as Tom Thibodeau, New York will be a team no one wants to go against this spring.