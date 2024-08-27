Key Takeaways Jalen Brunson will be an All-Star starter this season with his high level of play.

Behind a career year by star point guard Jalen Brunson , the New York Knicks climbed to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, eclipsing established contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks , Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers .

The Knicks made a big move at the trade deadline, shipping 2019 No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett , dynamic sixth man Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for a package headlined by two-way forward OG Anunoby . The trade paid off, as the Knicks posted a 20-3 record with Anunoby.

The Knicks doubled down in the offseason, sending five first-round picks and Bojan Bogdanovic to the Brooklyn Nets for wing Mikal Bridges .

A potential starting lineup of Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle and Mitchell Robinson could rival any other Eastern Conference contender. Donte DiVincenzo , Josh Hart , Miles McBride and Precious Achiuwa should lead a strong bench unit.

The franchise will enter this season with championship aspirations. Here are three bold predictions for the Knicks for the 2024-25 campaign.

Jalen Brunson Will Be an All-Star Starter

Brunson should be a frontrunner for the spot this season

Last season, Brunson averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds on efficient 47.9/40.1/84.7 shooting splits. He led all Eastern Conference guards in both PER (23.4) and win shares (11.2), per Basketball Reference.

Despite the stats, Brunson was not voted an All-Star starter, finishing third behind Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton . Among media voters, Brunson finished second but was only fifth in fan voting, behind Lillard, Haliburton, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell .

Brunson handled the snub gracefully when speaking to reporters.

"Congrats to Damian Lillard, he's deserving... That's definitely a goal of mine, but the most important thing is it’s about how we handle business playing night in and night out. Obviously, that's an individual goal, but I won't be in that position if not for my teammates and coaches. So as long as we win, individual stuff comes our way."

Brunson is coming off a signature playoff run in which he averaged a whopping 32.4 points and 7.5 assists across 13 games. This season, he will undoubtedly have more name recognition among casual fans, and playing in a large market does not hurt.

In addition, the Knicks have the roster to contend for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

If he continues his high level of play, Brunson should be an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Julius Randle Will Shoot 40 Percent From Three

Randle's efficiency will improve this season

Randle was a sub-30 percent three-point shooter for five out of the first six seasons of his NBA career. Then, he unexpectedly shot 41.1 percent from deep across 71 games for the Knicks in 2020-21.

Behind the improved shooting, Randle was named the NBA's Most Improved Player and earned his first career All-Star selection.

In 2021-22, he fell back down to earth, shooting 30.8 percent from three. He has not been able to reach that 40 percent mark since.

Julius Randle Three-Point Shooting By Season Season 3PM 3PA 3P% 2020-21 2.3 5.5 41.1 2021-22 1.7 5.4 30.8 2022-23 2.8 8.3 34.3 2023-24 1.7 5.3 31.1

Last season, the Knicks traded for Anunoby, and Randle was a beneficiary. After the trade, he shot an improved 36.9 percent from three in January; this was headlined by an astounding 48.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.

Randle's three-point attempts ballooned to 8.3 per game in 2022-23, but during his hot streak in January, he spoke to The Athletic's Fred Katz about not forcing those attempts.

"I like the shots that I’m getting. If I need to take those (3's), I will. But I don't need to right now."

With Brunson, Anunoby and Bridges on the court, Randle should see plenty of open looks from deep. Furthermore, he has adopted a more efficient, selective mindset.

Considering those two factors, he has the potential to become a 40 percent three-point shooter once again.

Mikal Bridges Will Average Less Than 15 Points Per Game

There is an overabundance of talent in New York

The Knicks have five talented scorers on their roster: Brunson, Randle, Bridges, Anunoby and DiVincenzo. There is only one basketball.

Some players will have to sacrifice field goal attempts. So, who will sacrifice the most?

Brunson is the offense's clear number one option, so it would be foolish to take the ball out of his hands.

Randle has been a 20-plus point-per-game scorer for four consecutive seasons and is entering a potential contract year. He will hold a $30.9 million player option this offseason. With major money on the line, it is not the ideal time for him to be passive.

DiVincenzo will likely play most of his minutes with the second unit. His statistics should slightly dip, but his role is still clearly defined.

That leaves Anunoby and Bridges as the two remaining candidates. Both players are high-level defenders who can impact the game in various ways. It is logical for both players to become elite complementary players in lineups with Brunson and Randle.

Anunoby was never known for big scoring numbers.

Before the trade, he averaged 15.1 points per game with the Raptors. After the trade, he averaged 14.1 points per game with the Knicks. That could take another slight dip this season.

Bridges has "more to lose." In Brooklyn, he was the go-to guy on a depleted roster. He averaged 21.2 points per game across 109 total games with the Nets. That seems unsustainable with the Knicks.

In his last full season with the Phoenix Suns (2021-22), he averaged 14.2 points per game. That seems like a more realistic benchmark in 2024-25.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, NBA, Cleaning the Glass, and Basketball Reference.