One of the best stories of the last few seasons has been the New York Knicks finally returning to relevance after spending most of the century stuck in the NBA dungeon.

New York's rise has been primarily thanks to their signing of Jalen Brunson two seasons ago, but there are more people to thank for finally lifting the franchise's tortured fanbase out of the depths of sorrow.

After two successful seasons since Brunson arrived in 2022, the Knicks continued their path to contention this summer with one of the more exciting offseasons in the league.

Finally, after over 20 years of suffering, New York appears to have built a legitimate title team at Madison Square Garden.

Ironically, their formula has been very similar to their long-time hated rival, the Miami Heat , who knocked New York out of the playoffs in the second round two seasons ago.

Knicks fans may cringe at that fact, but it's the truth, and here's why.

Both Teams Began by Signing an Underrated Star

Jimmy Butler and Brunson had already proved themselves but had few suitors

The demise of Brunson's Dallas Mavericks career is well-documented.

After offering the Villanova product a somewhat disrespectful four-year, $55 million deal during his breakout fourth season, Brunson and the Mavericks went on a surprise run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals in which he proved he belonged on the playoff stage.

Brunson was excellent as Luka Dončić 's number two option, but he showed his chops as a potential primary scorer when the Slovenian superstar missed three games in the first round against the Utah Jazz .

In those three contests, Brunson averaged 31.7 points and 5.7 assists with excellent efficiency, helping Dallas grab a 2-1 series lead before Dončić returned.

When Dallas failed to meet Brunson's contract demands that summer, he signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Knicks that turned out to be arguably the best contract in NBA history.

However, no one expected him to become a superstar upon arriving in New York.

There are several differences in the Jimmy Butler situation that landed him in Miami, but the premise is the same. Butler was a proven playoff riser who was competitive and committed to winning but rubbed three consecutive franchises the wrong way, causing his unceremonious exit from the Philadelphia 76ers (hence, the "Tobias Harris over me?" saga).

Miami took Butler's talent, competitiveness and passion for the game and turned it into the best-case scenario.

In five seasons, Butler has led his Heat to five straight playoffs, three Conference Finals and two NBA Finals births while posting some of the most memorable postseason performances of the decade.

Butler and Brunson, Proven Playoff Performers Year PPG APG TS% 20-point Games 2022 Brunson 21.6 3.7 55.3 11 2015 Butler 22.9 3.2 56.2 9 2019 Butler 19.4 5.2 56.4 6

Knicks, Heat Added the Right Talent Around Their Stars

These franchises embraced their playstyles and mentalities

Both Brunson and Butler epitomize what it means to be a winner for different reasons.

Brunson learned how to be a leader and winner at Villanova under Jay Wright and how to find a way to help the team, regardless of athletic and size limitations.

Meanwhile, Butler honed his intense, fiery attitude toward the game, which only grew on the Chicago Bulls of the 2010s.

Butler is a louder, more demanding leader, while Brunson leads by example and fosters great relationships with his teammates. Both styles are extremely effective.

However, these two organizations had to surround their stars with talent that also meshes with their way of doing business, and they certainly did that job well.

For Miami, it was drafting Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro , two extraordinarily talented and competitive players. Adebayo brings elite defense and physicality, while Herro is a cold-blooded shotmaker with a mentality similar to that of his superstar leader.

The additions of Caleb Martin , Gabe Vincent and Max Strus fit seamlessly, and the Heat made three East Finals in four years.

In New York, President Leon Rose surrounded Brunson with hard-nosed, selfless players willing to sacrifice for the good of the team and Brunson's development.

This process was aided by the fact that several of these players, Josh Hart,Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo, were Brunson's teammates at Villanova. They understand what it takes to win and have elite chemistry with their superstar point guard.

The cherry on top was bringing in OG Anunoby , the only main non-Nova addition, who propelled the Knicks to the next level before suffering several injuries in 2023-24.

Key Additions (Heat and Knicks) Player PPG With Butler Player PPG With Brunson Bam Adebayo 18.7 Donte DiVincenzo 15.5 Tyler Herro 18.1 OG Anunoby 14.1 Caleb Martin 9.6 Josh Hart 9.6 Gabe Vincent 7.7 Mikal Bridges N/A Max Strus 10.1

Now that New York has its entire rotation back healthy, the Knicks are genuine contenders.

Both Teams' Coaches Built the Right Culture

Brunson and Butler embody their head coaches

One of a head coach's primary duties is to build a team culture that leads to winning, centered around their best players and their mentality towards the game.

Both Erik Spoelstra in Miami and Tom Thibodeau in New York have done a marvelous job of that in their respective places.

Spoelstra has been crafting "Heat Culture" in his own way since 2009 and is recognized as one of the best coaches in basketball.

It started with LeBron James ' big three in the early 2010s and is now responsible for several surprising playoff runs led by Butler, who embodies the hard-nosed character of Miami's organization better than anyone.

Even before his Knicks tenure, Thibodeau was well-known for emphasizing defensive habits, energy and total team commitment.

He had great success doing that as the head coach of the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves (where he coached Butler at both stops), but perhaps his greatest accomplishment is how he has turned around the league's most beleaguered franchise.

Erik Spoelstra, Tom Thibodeau Coaching Success Star Player/Coach W-L NRTG DRTG Playoff Wins Brunson/Thibodeau (2 seasons) 97-67 +3.9 114.1 13 Butler/Spoelstra (5 seasons) 227-164 +1.8 111.1 39

Now, with Brunson, who works just about as hard as anyone in basketball and is the ultimate franchise leader, Thibodeau needs to help New York finish the job.

With all the talent now on the roster combined with his coaching philosophy, the pressure is on to bring a championship to The Mecca.