Highlights The New York Knicks are facing challenges in the wake of Julius Randle's injury, but have still managed to secure a 2-0 lead in playoffs.

Role players like Josh Hart are stepping up on defense.

The Knicks need more than Jalen Brunson on offense to advance, especially against a determined Sixers team, led by Joel Embiid.

The New York Knicks may have earned the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have been forced to enter the 2024 NBA post-season with a roster lacking in full strength due to the season-ending shoulder injury to Julius Randle.

With the Knicks on a quest to achieve championship glory after suffering through years of mediocrity, where they are currently two games up on the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round, league insider Mark Medina believes that they could yet suffer a ‘huge setback’ due to this weakened roster depth.

Early Lead In The Playoffs

Won last two games by a combined margin of 10 points

The Philadelphia 76ers are not your typical playoff seventh seed.

Having gone large parts of the season without their superstar, Joel Embiid, due to injury, the Sixers dropped all the way into the Play-In tournament down the stretch of the regular season, having been fighting with the Knicks and the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to start the 2023-24 campaign.

New York suffered problems of their own, with their three-time All-Star Julius Randle ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury back in January. There was initially some optimism that he would return for the playoffs, though, these hopes were dampened indefinitely when he underwent season-ending surgery at the start of the month.

With both Mitchell Robinson also missing a large chunk of time, and OG Anunoby suffering a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his hot start in a Knicks uniform, there was a small level of pessimism that the Knicks’ health would impact their playoff chances once again, especially after the news of Randle’s long-term absence.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Before Randle's Injury After Randle's Injury Record 29-17 17-19 PTS 115.4 112.0 ORTG 117.9 116.6 DRTG 112.1 112.7 NRTG 5.8 3.8

However, both returned just before the playoffs, sparking up slim optimism once again.

Now, the Knicks are two games into their best of seven series with the Sixers, and Tom Thibodeau’s men are 2–0 games up, supporting the idea that they match up well against the Philadelphia outfit, having won three of their four previous contests during the regular season, though Embiid did miss three of those contests.

Though last season's MVP is not fully healthy, he has still put up 25-plus points in each of the opening two outings, where the Sixers have suffered narrow losses in each, and is still confident that the Sixers will come back and win the series, though New York’s Jalen Brunson, who has ascended to stardom this season, may have something to say about that.

Knicks Can’t Put Everything On Jalen Brunson

Medina argues that Randle’s loss in particular was a monumental one for the Knicks due to his large role in establishing the Knicks’ defensive identity, while he argues that Brunson cannot carry the team to the second round alone.

“With Randle out, this is a huge setback. They're [Randle and Anunoby] a huge part of their [the Knicks’] defensive identity. It's also not fair to put everything on Jalen Brunson. As much as he's a great player, he also needs help around him. When you look at the Eastern Conference, they would have enough maybe to get past the first round, but without Julius Randle and [a healthy] OG Anunoby, they're not getting past the second round.”

Knicks’ Defense To Start Playoffs

113.3 DRTG to start playoffs is slightly down on 112.4 regular season average

Despite the adversity they faced throughout the regular season, the Knicks ranked in the top 10 in both offense and defense, where their 117.3 offensive rating was seventh overall in the league, and their 112.4 defensive efficiency was ninth-best.

When they suffered their numerous injury woes, players such as Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein - who is viewed as a complementary duo with Robinson - saw increased roles in the rotation, where they excelled with these additional responsibilities, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Hart, in particular, has been hugely impactful for the Knicks, with his 110.6 defensive rating the third-best mark of his career, though what makes this more impressive is that he has averaged eight more on-court minutes than his career-best defensive campaign, which came in the 2018-19 season. In the post-season, this number has improved slightly to a career-best 110.2.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Post-Season Defensive Statistics Defensive Category Statistic DRTG 113.3 DREB 33.0 STL 5.5 BLK 6.5 OPP PTS OFF TOV 14.0 OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 9.5 OPP PTS FB 12.5 OPP PTS PAINT 38.0

As a team, though, the Knicks have struggled slightly on defense, where their efficiency rating of 113.3 is currently ranked 11th among the 16 teams in the playoffs, and the third-worst in the Eastern Conference, while also being down on their regular season rating of 112.4.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Most rebounds through the first 2 games of the playoffs in Knicks history: 32 — Charles Oakley (1994), 30 — Patrick Ewing (1999), 28 — Josh Hart (2024).

But, they have shown that their strengths lie in their blocking, where they rank third overall for blocks per game, 6.5, with only the Dallas Mavericks (9.0), and Oklahoma City Thunder (7.0) surpassing them in that category.

Another area of strength on the defensive side of the ball is restricting the Sixers' second-chance opportunities, in which they have allowed only 9.5 points scored from second chances in the first two games, the fifth-best mark among teams in the post-season.

While their defense is certainly not as seamless as they have shown it to be throughout the regular season, and as is expected considering they are without Randle, the Knicks can be commended for their gritty attitude and mentality and by-committee defense right up until the final buzzer sounds, which has been prevalent all-season long, and helped lead them to their narrow victory in game two.

While the Sixers are aiming to cut the deficit in game three in Philadelphia, New York’s primary aim is to take a commanding 3-0 lead, where they may then start to believe they can progress into the next round.

But it is still early days yet, and a determined Embiid and co has the potential to be a dangerous force, and the longer the series goes on, the more the Knicks' injury woes, and subsequent weakened roster, may come to hurt them, though they have shown a lot of resilience so far with their role players stepping up to the task to great effect.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.