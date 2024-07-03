'It Doesn't Matter Who's on The Court' For The Knicks Next Season

Highlights The New York Knicks improved with Mikal Bridges acquisition and re-signing of OG Anunoby.

Donte DiVincenzo believes the team will be very good regardless of offseason changes.

New York's next-man-up mentality and durable player Mikal Bridges fit Tom Thibodeau's coaching style.

The New York Knicks have significantly improved ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, but still carry the mindset that made them such a formidable foe during their run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Knicks' President of Basketball Operations, Leon Rose, has become a fan-favorite for his ability to acquire outstanding talent. New York made waves with the addition of Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The front office followed that move by re-signing OG Anunoby, solidifying a starting five with two of the best two-way wings in the entire league.

Knicks guard, Donte DiVincenzo, who had a breakout season, spoke with SNY's Ian Begley. When asked about his thoughts on the team's ability to compete next season, he provided an answer that displayed the nature that is indicative of the Knicks' culture.

“I think whatever team we have, we’re going to be very good. No matter what happens in the offseason, I think overall everyone’s going to come back and get better. I think with [Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau] there’s always a foundation, it doesn’t matter who’s on the court." - Donte DiVincenzo

This isn't a newfound confidence or belief system within the Knicks organization. New York dealt with an absurd amount of injuries during the 2023-24 season, especially in the postseason.

All-NBA forward, Julius Randle didn't suit up for a single game due to a right shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. OG Anunoby battled with injuries in the second half of the season but was ready for the first round of the playoffs. He would go down in Game 2 of the Knicks' second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, which shifted the momentum. He tried playing in Game 7 but only lasted four minutes before ultimately sitting out.

Bojan Bogdanovic was a big addition at the trade deadline, but suffered a foot injury in Game 4 of the Knicks' first-round matchup against the Philadelphia Sixers, and required season-ending surgery. Big man Mitchell Robinson missed time due to the aggravation of an existing ankle injury caused by a controversial play by Sixers star, Joel Embiid.

However, New York has already carried a next-man-up mentality, and with their takes set on taking down the defending 2024 NBA Champion, Boston Celtics, that's the mindset they'll need to have.

The Knicks Acquired One of the Most Durable Players in the NBA

Bridges is the perfect player to fit the Knicks' playing style

It is well documented that Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is very keen on playing his starters' heavy minutes. Josh Hart notoriously played every second of the first two games of the semifinal series against the Pacers. With the addition of Bridges, the Knicks acquired one of the most durable players in the NBA that fits the way Thibodeau likes to coach.

Mikal Bridges Games Played By Season Season Games Played 2018-19 82 2019-20 73 2020-21 72 2021-22 82 2022-23 83 2023-24 82

Bridges hasn't missed a game since his high school basketball career. In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Bridges played less than 82 games due to a shortened season, which was a result of the global pandemic. He even reached a select company of playing 83 games in a single season during the 2022-23 season, since the Phoenix Suns' schedule was ahead of the Nets, at the time he was traded.

New York is set to get a player who gives 100 percent on every possession and will also be available for every game. However, the supporting cast doesn't depend on guys such as Bridges for a certain goal to be achieved, as they're all ready if their name is called to step into action.