The New York Knicks might not yet have finished moving their roster around as the rumor mill still links them with four-time NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell.

The point-guard, who currently stars as one of the faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has long had his name dangled in trade rumors, but NBA insider Mark Medina feels that the Knicks, in particular, are waiting to see whether they could make a run at the 27-year-old ahead of the forthcoming February trade deadline.

Knicks still seeking another star?

Linked with Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat also interested

It has been just over a week since the Knicks acquired former Toronto Raptors forward, OG Anunoby, and they may still have business to conduct before the trade deadline passes.

According to a report from Matt Moore of Action Network, the Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets could both wind up being strong contenders in the sweepstakes to land four-time All-Star, Mitchell, citing that he doesn't believe the 27-year-old will sign an extension with the Cavs, a view that was shared by ESPN's Tim Bontemps back in July. Mitchell has two years remaining on his five-year, $163 million deal, the second of which is a player option.

“I don’t think there's any chance he signs an extension there, ever, and if it was up to me, I would trade Donovan Mitchell today, because I don’t think the Cavs are getting as far as they hope to next year. I don’t think he’s going to extend, and I think they’ll get a lot more for him with two summers left than they would with one summer left.” - Tim Bontemps on 'The Hoop Collective' with Brian Windhorst.

While the Knicks' interest in Mitchell and vice versa is quite well-reported, the question that remains is whether the New York outfit choose to trade for their target now or, instead, wait until the summer of 2025 and attempt to claim him during free-agency, with Mitchell all but expected to decline his player option in order to become a free-agent.

After already making a bold statement of intent by trading for Anunoby and losing two of their biggest assets in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the process, the Knicks don't have too many chips left to play in the form of rotational pieces to put together a hefty package for Mitchell, although they do have six first-round NBA Draft picks across the next two drafts available at their disposal.

Per a report from NBA insider Marc Stein (h/t Bleacher Report), though, the Knicks are not expected to go on an 'all-out pursuit' for Mitchell ahead of the trade deadline, noting that the Cavaliers are intent on keeping their franchise star, while Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports states that Cleveland officials are insisting on 'maintaining their commitment' to their core of four All-Stars, including Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

However, with Mitchell's All-NBA caliber, he has drawn an array of interest from around the league, with a recent report surfacing from USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt that suggests the Miami Heat have 'long had their eyes' on the guard and could emerge as a potential suitor should the Cavaliers decide to cash in on the interest he is garnering before he hits free-agency.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics League Rank Points Per Game 115.3 15th Field Goal % 46.6 23rd Three Point Field Goal % 37.5 8th Player Impact Estimate 50.4 16th Plus/Minus 2.0 11th

The Knicks are currently placed in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with an above .500 record, recording 19 wins through their first 34 games.

As it stands, New York boast a top-10 offense in the league, with a 117.3 offensive rating, though, their defense has since dipped as a result of their powerhouse center, Mitchell Robinson, suffering a season-ending injury, and consequently, they rank 16th in the Association with a 115.1 defensive rating.

Nonetheless, the Knicks still outscore their opponents by 2.2 points per 100 possessions, 10th overall in the NBA.

Mitchell has ‘familial ties’ in New York

Medina reiterates that Mitchell has long been associated with the Knicks organization, even during his time with the Utah Jazz, highlighting that he has familial ties with the state, having been born in Elmsford, New York with his father, Donovan Sr., working for the New York Mets throughout his childhood.

However, the journalist notes that Mitchell's current team, the Cavaliers, want to 'hold firm' on their roster as they navigate their way through a tough stretch with injuries to starters Garland and Mobley.

“I can understand teams wanting to see if they can pounce and get Donovan Mitchell because there's always been this thought even before the Jazz wound up trading him to Cleveland that he wants to play in New York. He has familial ties there, it's a big market. He's a star player and Donovan Mitchell also wants to win. But at this point in time, the Cavaliers want to hold firm that, with their injuries, they are going to go through some lulls, but that can kind of shield them from some scrutiny of possible losses if they were healthy.”

Mitchell’s quietly strong season

27.7 points per contest - eighth-highest in NBA

Mitchell is a perennial 20-plus points per game scorer, having averaged above that mark every season in his seven years in the league and this year around is no different.

After setting a career-high 28.3 points per contest in last year's regular season campaign, the guard has followed that up with 27.7 points a night in his 25 outings so far this year, also the eighth-highest scoring mark in the league.

Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 27.7 Assists 5.6 Rebounds 5.6 Effective Field Goal % 52.8 True Shooting % 58.3 Player Impact Estimate 15.4 Usage % 30.6

Per the NBA, Mitchell currently scores and average of 4.8 points off of turnovers, the third-most in the league this season, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (5.4), and Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Dončić, (4.9).

Additionally, the All-NBA Second Teamer averages 5.0 fast break points per game, again the third-most this season in the NBA, with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo tied in first place, each with 5.1 fast break points per contest.

Furthermore, Mitchell has developed in other areas of his game, with his 5.6 assists and 5.6 rebounds both being career-highs, this progress of which has largely gone quietly under the radar due to the little media attention given to the Cavaliers organization.

Another career-high for Mitchell comes in the steals column, where the 27-year-old is averaging almost two steals, 1.9, per outing, which is second-best in the league, behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 2.5 steals per game for the Thunder.

As much as they like Mitchell and would love to have him suit up in the orange and blue jersey, right now for New York, making a big pursuit makes little sense, especially as they already have a star-caliber point-guard leading the helm in Jalen Brunson.

As such, they may decide to hold fire on trading away a large bulk of their remaining assets in favor of hoping that he enters free-agency in the summer of 2025.

However, that is potentially a high-risk move, especially considering the league-wide interest in Mitchell, though, the Cavaliers' stance on keeping him appears to be a stern one, at least, for now.

