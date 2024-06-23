Highlights The New York Knicks are reportedly a potential trade suitor for Paul George, should he opt into his player option with the Clippers.

Adding a player of George's caliber could elevate the Knicks to true contenders.

A potential trade centered around George and Julius Randle could benefit both the Knicks and the Clippers.

Paul George's future is still up in the air, regarding this offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers star has not yet made a decision on his player option for the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to the nine-time All-Star as of late. However, another Eastern Conference contender reportedly has their sights set on PG13.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that if George does opt in and request a trade, it sounds like the New York Knicks will be near the front of the line to acquire his services.

Knicks Close to Being True Contenders

Adding George can put New York over the top

The Knicks are on the doorstep of being a true contender for the NBA championship. The team finished second in the Eastern Conference last season with a record of 50-32.

They knocked off the 76ers in six games during the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, they ran out of steam in the second round, losing in a seven-game series to the Indiana Pacers.

Part of the reason for the Knicks' shortcomings were the injuries that plagued the team at the most inopportune of times. The team, as currently constructed, is dangerous though. They will have to address the big question mark around OG Anunoby and his impending free agency. Besides that, they look primed to be in the mix with the best teams in the Eastern Conference next season.

The problem for the Knicks is that the East also hosts the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics. They proved to be a powerhouse, marching through the conference before knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in five games to win the title.

The Knicks would be anticipating the return of Julius Randle next season, which could provide a boost to the roster. However, adding a player of Paul George's caliber could potentially get them over the top.

A Star-Studded Swap

The Knicks could offer a win-win trade for both sides

An Anunoby sign-and-trade could potentially be an avenue to explore here, but it feels rather unlikely. George's upcoming player option is close to $49 million and as great of a pro as Anunoby is, that is a lot of money to pay someone with the injury concerns that he has.

The more likely route of a potential trade that would send George to the Knicks would theoretically be built around Randle.

Julius Randle — 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 24.0 RPG 9.2 APG 5.0 FG% 47.2 GP 46

Randle would offer the Clippers more than a considerable return for George in these circumstances. He has been one of the most productive power forwards in basketball for a good stretch of his career. This would leave the Clippers in a position to still be competitive with the talent they will have in the building after the trade.

George is a great piece to push the Knicks closer to a title. He is one of the most malleable stars in the league, able to tailor his game to what the team needs. His effectiveness as an off-ball player would allow Jalen Brunson to largely dominate the ball and play an offensive style that would allow both him and the team to thrive.

A trade swapping the two stars could hold a lot of interest for both sides as the free agency frenzy nears.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac.