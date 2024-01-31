Highlights The Knicks may have difficulty trading Quentin Grimes due to his age and teams' preferences for veterans.

Grimes, who has seen his minutes drop this season, could benefit from a change of environment to reignite his career.

Although Grimes has shown potential and has a team-friendly contract, he may not be the type of player teams are looking for in mid-season trades.

The New York Knicks have been aggressive throughout the 2023-24 season, making personnel moves that they feel will keep them competitive with their Eastern Conference rivals.

As a result, 23-year-old Quentin Grimes may have found himself on the trade block, but NBA insider Mark Medina argues that a deal at the NBA trade deadline involving the young forward/guard may be ‘challenging’ to conduct.

Knicks trade rumors

Grimes linked with Wizards, Hawks, Jazz

Despite trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in order to land long-time target OG Anunoby, there are indications that the Knicks may not yet have concluded all of their business with just over a week away until the trade deadline.

Initially thought to have expressed strong interest in Atlanta Hawks trade candidate, Dejounte Murray, who is arguably one of the biggest names available on the market, the Knicks’ interest cooled due to the high asking price tagged on him by the Hawks.

As a result, their interest appeared to swing over to Alec Burks, who has been a solid complementary veteran, albeit on the Detroit Pistons.

The 32-year-old’s fit on New York’s roster is thought to be one that is ‘seamless’, and the Knicks could step up their pursuit for the wing now that they have learned the fate of Julius Randle’s shoulder injury, which is expected to keep him out for ‘at least a few weeks’.

New York Knicks - Efficiency Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 115.4 15th OPP PTS 109.3 2nd OFF RTG 118.3 7th DEF RTG 111.9 5th NET RTG 6.4 4th Stats as of Jan. 31, 2024

As such, the Knicks find themselves short-handed in the front-court again, having already lost Mitchell Robinson for the season.

In order to facilitate any further deals, as they appear to have adopted an all-in win-now approach, the Knicks’ most likely trade candidate is 23-year-old Quentin Grimes, with reports that the organization are open to fielding offers for him and will consider moving him on for the right price.

Grimes has been linked to the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Hawks, per a report from Ian Begley of SNY, who further reported that the Knicks are in the market for either a secondary ball-handler or back-up big man, having also become fascinated by Wizards center, Daniel Gafford.

As it stands, the Knicks sit third overall in the Eastern Conference, with a 31-17 record, just one and a half games shy of the Milwaukee Bucks in second place and are seemingly willing to do what it takes in the trade market to ensure that they remain there, or even better their chances.

Knicks leaving ‘no stone unturned’ in ‘competitive’ East

Medina argues that Grimes is a good young player, but due to his age, the Knicks may find it difficult to trade him at the deadline, arguing that teams are either looking to veterans to strengthen potential playoff-caliber rosters, while rebuilding teams may also be seeking veteran experience over adding more young talent.

“Quentin Grimes is a really good player, but he's young, and so some of these other teams might value the fact that they have more veteran players, especially if they're trying to make a playoff push or if they’re in a rebuilding situation, they want to have veteran players around other young guys. So it's going to be challenging, but there's a reason why the Knicks are trying to be aggressive with trying to bolster their lineup because they've already made one big deal with getting OG Anunoby, but they want to leave no stone unturned knowing that it's a pretty competitive Eastern Conference landscape.”

Valuable rotation piece

Appearing to fall out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans, having seen his minutes drop significantly since last season and taking on more of a bench role this year after the Knicks’ acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo, Grimes may need to move to a new environment in order to reignite his NBA career.

So far through the 2023-24 campaign, the third-year guard is currently posting 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from deep, both career-lows.

However, he saw a slight spike in form in January, where he averaged 9.4 points and 2.9 rebounds on a slightly improved 40.5 percent from the field in just 19.7 minutes of action.

Quentin Grimes - 2023-24 Season Shooting Dashboard Category 2PT FG 3PT FG FGM 0.8 1.7 FGA 1.6 4.6 FG % 49.4 36.4

Grimes did knock down the 300th triple of his young career in the Knicks' 38-point blowout win over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets two weeks ago, now sitting with 306 triples through his first 162 career games.

If given a larger role, Grimes has shown that he is capable of producing double-digit point scoring outings on any given occasion, having produced multiple 19-point outings throughout the season, even when playing 25 minutes or less, which could be desirable for teams looking for younger shooting depth.

Still only 23-years-old and with only two full seasons of NBA action under his belt, he is a player who still has a lot of time to develop his game, but in order to showcase his skillset and shooting range, he needs to be given the opportunity on the court to do so.

As such, he could become quite a desirable trade candidate, especially as he has a team-friendly rookie-level contract with only one year before becoming a restricted free-agent.

But, like most mid-season deals, teams are usually looking to bring in pieces that can significantly bolster their roster and heavily contribute as they gear up for a playoff charge, and Grimes might not move the needle for teams who have those particular needs at this time.

Nonetheless, with only a week to go until the trade deadline, Grimes and the New York Knicks are certainly ones to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.