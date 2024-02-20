Highlights Undermanned Knicks struggled before the All-Star break

The New York Knicks have been among the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. They've been arguably the most aggressive team, making a plethora of trades to add more talent to their roster. The addition of O.G. Anunoby is a match made in heaven. Their ability to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks without giving up a first-round pick was impressive.

However, the injury bug has hit this team at the apex of their success this season as Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and Anunoby are all sidelined due to various injuries.

Jalen Brunson, who has been mostly healthy this season, is having one of the best seasons in the Knicks' franchise history, but is it enough to keep this team afloat and ready for a playoff push?

Undermanned Knicks struggled before the All-Star break

Injuries derail the Knicks after hot surge

There haven't been many teams in the NBA that have been affected by injuries more than the Knicks. Heading into the All-Star break, the Knicks lost five of their last seven games, including a current four-game losing streak.

Coach Tom Thibodeau is notoriously known as a great defensive coach and has led New York to be one of the best defensive teams in the league this season. Anunoby's defensive impact on this team can't be understated. During this stretch without him, this team has become a shell of themselves.

Knicks Defensive Stats with/without Anunoby Stats With Without OPP PTS/POSS 105.4 (2nd) 120.0 (25th) OPP eFG% 50.5% (2nd) 59.5% (29th) PTS DIFF +16.5 (2nd) -1.6 (17th)

Anunoby was on a historic streak with the highest plus/minus of +252 for any player in NBA history since joining a new team through 14 games. Behind him on that list is Rasheed Wallace at +187, who iconically helped lead the Detroit Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004 after being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the four-game losing streak, the Knicks haven't lost to the top teams in the NBA, instead losing to middling teams. They've suffered losses to the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic, all teams either the sixth seed or lower in their respective conference. Their loss to the Pacers was glaring due to their horrendous defense.

Indiana's effective field goal percentage was 69.5 percent, which is one of the highest marks of the season of any team. Two games later, against the Magic, the Knicks allowed them to shoot higher than that at a 71.1 percentage.

New York was severely undermanned, as Donte DiVincenzo, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Hartenstein joined the long list of Knicks players who were already on the inactive list. The Knicks were sinking in need of a life raft and the All-Star break did just that.

”I think this break is obviously good for us. We’re the walking wounded right now. But I’m more than happy with what we’ve been able to do. So quick reset and just be ready to go next week.” Brunson on the state of the Knicks ahead of All-Star break

All the signs point to the Knicks being able to turn it around

Favoring schedule and reinforcements give the Knicks hope for the remainder of the season

The All-Star break came at the perfect time for the Knicks. It allows the coaching staff to properly integrate the new pieces into their system and solidify roles. Further to their advantage, New York has the 14th-ranked strength of schedule for the remainder of the season.

Randle's timetable is uncertain, but reports have signaled that his progression is on track, and it's known that O.G. Anunoby could return in early March. As long as the Knicks stay competitive during that period, they'll be in prime position.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the Association with an 18-2 record in their last 20 games. Despite this incredible stretch of basketball, the Knicks are just four games behind them for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks, who have struggled since the signing of Doc Rivers as their head coach, are just a game and a half ahead of the Knicks in the standings and have the third-hardest strength of schedule for the remainder of the season.

No team will catch the Boston Celtics for the first seed, therefore the other contending teams in the East need to do whatever it takes to avoid them as much as they can for the playoffs. For the Knicks, that means clinching either the second or third seed, which will delay a matchup against the Celtics until the Conference Finals barring the Knicks advancing.

A massive bright spot for the Knicks is the development of their role players due to their enhanced roles. Donte DiVincenzo has evolved into one of the best role players in the NBA.

DiVincenzo Before vs After Randle and Anunoby's injuries Category Before After PTS 11.2 26.5 REB 3.1 4.3 AST 2.1 4.0 USG% 17.9% 24.1%

The Knicks are a matchup nightmare due to their ever-growing tree of talent. DiVincenzo's emergence provides the Knicks with another offensive weapon and has showcased versatility with his scoring ability that would've stayed hidden if the injuries never happened.

New York's best lineup this season consists of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, O.G. Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein. When played together, they outscore opposing teams by 17.1 points.

Of course, the Knicks are without Randle and Anunoby but have found success when inserting Precious Achiwua and Josh Hart as substitutes for them, outscoring teams by 11.4 points. The Knicks have the tools to carry on as one of the best teams in the NBA and this break gives them time to figure out how to.

“What are the things that we need to shore up? What are the things we can get better at? And then lock into our opponents. So there’s a lot of work to be done. I think it’s a good opportunity to take a break and recharge, too.” Tom Thibodeau on what's ahead for the Knicks

One thing that the NBA has displayed is that anything is possible with a healthy roster. Last season, the Miami Heat dealt with injuries the entire year until the playoffs came and did the unthinkable of making the NBA Finals as the 8th seed. Even this season, the Cavaliers turned their entire year around despite Darius Garland and Evan Mobley being out for an extended period.

Thibodeau has a reputation for playing his guys a heavy load of minutes on a nightly basis, which has resulted in some unfortunate outcomes. Taking into consideration the talent the Knicks acquired at the deadline, they have the personnel to weather the storm in the meantime.

Once April comes around, there isn't a team in the Eastern Conference that would want to see this New York Knicks team in a seven-game series.