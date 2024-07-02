Highlights The New York Knicks' free agent targets are dwindling, leaving a center position weakness.

New York inquired about Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler for a potential trade.

Kessler could improve the Knicks' defense and fill health concerns with Mitchell Robinson.

Despite the New York Knicks being considered a big winner of the 2024 NBA offseason, their list of free agent targets continues to dwindle, potentially leaving a glaring weakness for their roster.

The Knicks pulled off one of the biggest moves of the summer with the deal to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and then followed that by re-signing OG Anunoby to a maximum contract. However, they were unable to retain stellar big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who accepted a three-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now leaving their frontcourt thin at the center position.

New York still has Mitchell Robinson on the roster, but due to concerns about his health, there isn't much trust depending on Robinson to be available for the majority of the season. The free agent market wasn't rich with quality centers, but there were select names that would be able to contribute.

Andre Drummond, Moe Wagner, and Goga Bitadze were a few names that the Knicks would be interested in. However, Drummond signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Orlando Magic were able to retain both Wagner and Bitadze on team-friendly deals.

This outcome is the least desirable of New York's possibilities in free agency, but the team isn't done trying to add a center to this roster. HoopHype's Mike Scotto reported that the Knicks aren't done in the trade market, as they have inquired about Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

“The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype.” - Mike Scotto

Kessler is one of the better young players in the league and is capable of doing everything that Knicks head coach, Tom Thibodeau, wants from a big man.

Kessler Could Cement the Knicks as the Best Defensive Team in The NBA

Kessler's impact defensively can't be understated

Kessler was drafted in 2022 and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in a very good first season. Although the Jazz weren't a great defensive team, Kessler was one of the best defensive anchors in the league.

Walker Kessler NBA Career Stats Category Stats MIN 23.2 PTS 8.7 REB 8.0 BLK 2.4 FG% 69.0

The Auburn product is one of the best rim protectors in the league, despite just finishing his second season in the NBA. Kessler was second in the NBA in blocks per game in the 2023-24 season at 2.4 rejections.

Kessler can provide the same impact that Mitchell Robinson does but doesn't carry the same health concerns. In his rookie season, he played 74 games, and in his sophomore season, he played 64 games. He isn't as good of a decision-maker as Hartenstein in the short roll but can impact the game in other ways that Hartenstein wasn't able to.

New York is undoubtedly a winner of the offseason and has elevated their status to championship contender, despite the lack of center play. However, in a league that is very match-up based, it will be imperative for their success to acquire a center, whether its Walker Kessler, Nick Richards or any other big man.