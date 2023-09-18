Highlights The New York Knicks face a tough decision on whether to offer Immanuel Quickley a new contract or let him enter free agency.

Quickley is expected to command a high salary on his next deal after a standout season, but the Knicks may not want to go that high.

Despite touching base on an extension, serious talks have yet to materialize, leading to uncertainty over whether a deal will be reached.

The New York Knicks face a tough decision on whether they choose to offer Immanuel Quickley a new contract, or let him enter free-agency next summer. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the Knicks will likely re-sign him, that is if no trade opportunities arise during training camp.

New York Knicks news - Immanuel Quickley

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up, Immanuel Quickley, is set to earn a base salary of only $4.2 million this coming season after the club exercised the option on his rookie contract, but after a stand-out campaign coming off the bench, the 24-year-old is expected to command much more on his next deal.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, one league executive believes that Quickley is going to command a salary worth nine figures over four years, going on to suggest the Knicks will unlikely want to go that high, but they may not have a choice, despite having three guard spots already on big contracts in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and newly-acquired Donte DiVincenzo. So far, it has been reported that there has been some ‘base-touching’ between the two parties on an extension, but serious talks have failed to materialize so far, leading to some doubt over whether a deal will be reached.

However, Hoops Hypes’ Michael Scotto reported that he believes New York would consider an extension in the region of $20 million per year, and after having spoken with league executives around the NBA, Scotto believes the worst he would be offered would be a four-year, $80-million deal, but whether they would increase that offer is unclear. There are perks, on the Knicks’ side at least, of not tying Quickley down to a long-term deal this season.

Firstly, they will have the flexibility of being able to use him as a trade asset should an offer come in to improve their chances of playoff success that they simply cannot refuse. Secondly, the 6’2” guard would enter free-agency as a restricted free-agent, meaning the team would have the chance to match any offer sheet that came in for him, and they could wind up signing him anyway, but with the possibility of paying him less than what they could offer him now.

Does Mark Medina think the New York Knicks will extend Immanuel Quickley?

Medina believes that the Knicks will wait to see if there are any trade opportunities in training camp, but will likely re-sign Quickley to an extension to keep him with the organization. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina said:

“I ultimately predict that the New York Knicks are going to agree to an extension with Immanuel Quickley, but I think that they're just going to keep things open-ended just in case there are any opportunities to make a trade during training camp. The reality is, this idea that you could sign him to an extension, but you can trade him later, that will just become more complicated as far as matching salaries because now his new contract would have to be taken in context with his current deal.”

How did Immanuel Quickley perform last season?

Quickley has only completed three seasons in the league, but year upon year he has continually developed his play, earning him the runner-up spot for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, where he was just edged out by Malcolm Brogdon of the Boston Celtics.

Immanuel Quickley - NBA Career Statistics (2020-Present) Minutes Played 24.2 Points 12.7 Assists 3.1 Rebounds 3.2 Steals 0.7 Blocks 0.1 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .416 Three-Point Percentage (%) .367 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, per Statmuse, the 24-year-old averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and steals, with 14.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 SPG, as well as 3.4 assists in 28.9 minutes per game, the most time he has spent on the floor in his NBA career so far. He shot an improved 44.8% from the field, as well as 37.0% from deep. According to Heavy Sports, after the All-Star break, the former Kentucky guard averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting an improved 40.1% from beyond the arc, with the expectation that he will take yet another stride forward next season.

Whether they choose to extend the 6’2” guard or let him hit free-agency, the Knicks will be getting a bargain deal for at least one more season, as he will be suiting up for only a small fraction of the price he is projected to earn on his next contract that will begin in 2024.