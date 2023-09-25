Highlights The Knicks have learned from their past mistakes and prioritize continuity and stability over star-chasing.

The Knicks have been relatively quiet in free agency, focusing on retaining their roster from last season's successful run to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

An update has emerged on when they could extend Immanuel Quickley's contract

The New York Knicks have spent the best part of a decade playing second-fiddle to their neighboring rivals, the Brooklyn Nets. But as they look to re-establish themselves in the NBA, journalist Mark Medina argues that they have learned their lessons from their past decisions, which may lead them to forgo star-chasing, and instead choose to value “continuity and stability” in the form of extending Immanuel Quickley's contract.

NBA free-agency news – New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have so far remained relatively quiet throughout the off-season, opting to keep their roster largely intact, adding only minimal pieces off the back of a season in which they made the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

One of their identified areas of need was shooting depth, particularly from deep, and the Knicks attempted to address this by acquiring Donte DiVincenzo from the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $50 million deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The 26-year-old’s move to the Big Apple sees him reunite with his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who won an NCAA Title together back in 2017.

Speaking of former Wildcats, Josh Hart inked a long-term extension with the Knicks reportedly worth four years, $81 million per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon, after picking up his $12.9 million player option for the upcoming season. His new deal sees him tied down to the team through to the 2027 season, with a team option for 2027-28, per Spotrac.

Another member of the Knicks roster who is eligible to sign an extension with the Orange and Blue is Immanuel Quickley, whose production coming off of the bench saw him finish as the runner-up in the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year voting, losing out to the Boston Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon.

According to Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, the Knicks have until October 24th to come to an agreement with the 24-year-old over an extension, or he will become a restricted free-agent next summer. Despite some contradictory reports, with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports alluding to there being some ‘pessimism’ about a deal being reached, SNY Sports’ Ian Begley argues that this is not yet a cause for concern, and predicts that conversations between the two parties are expected to pick up closer to the start of training camp which begins in October.

What is the Knicks' stance on extending Immanuel Quickley's contract?

Medina ultimately believes that the Knicks have learned their lesson in regard to valuing continuity within their roster, and as a result will likely come to the conclusion that keeping Immanuel Quickley will be of greater importance to them than letting him walk away in free-agency.

The journalist exclusively told GIVEMESPORT…

“I think that because the deadline is this: they just have to sign an extension before the regular season starts, I think that they'll just wait until that time. Ultimately, I think that they'll conclude that having Immanuel Quickley on their team long term is much better than what they could explore in the trade market. I think that the Knicks have learned their lesson in this past season that there's a greater value in having youth, continuity, and stability than just trying to chase stars without a foundation. So ultimately, I think that's what they're going to land on.”

What has the New York Knicks’ form been like as of late?

The Knicks have struggled of late to even make it to the post-season, let alone win a playoff series. However, largely thanks to the stand-out play of Jalen Brunson and All-Star Julius Randle, the team led by Tom Thibodeau managed to finish with a 47-35 winning record, securing the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. This marked their best winning record since the 2012-13 season, over a decade ago.

NBA statistics – New York Knicks record (since the 2018-19 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .207 104.5 113.7 N/A 2019-20 .318 106.5 113.0 N/A 2020-21 .569 110.6 108.2 Lost Eastern Conference First Round 2021-22 .451 110.4 110.5 N/A 2022-23 .573 117.8 114.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Last season, per Basketball Reference, their offensive rating of 117.8 was the third-best in the league, however, they were not so efficient on the defensive end of the floor, ranking only 19th overall with a rating of 114.8. One particular area of strength for the Knicks was their rebounding, where they averaged 46.6 total rebounds as a team which was third-best in the NBA. However, they ranked third-worst for assists, averaging only 22.9 per game between them. Furthermore, despite averaging the third-most free-throw attempts per game, New York only converted 76.1% of them, signaling a key area for improvement as they ranked 22nd overall in free-throws made.

Throughout the playoffs, though, the Knicks encountered similar problems, ranking last in both team assists(18.7 per game), and three-point shooting percentage (29.2%), while also ranking 14th overall in points scored with 100.1 PPG, according to Statmuse. Yet again they attempted the most free-throws with an average of 26.8 per game, but only made 74.6 percent of them from the line, ranked the third-worst among teams who participated in the post-season.

The New York Knicks will be hoping that their free-agency additions will be able to help with their shooting woes over the past year, as they seek to remain in playoff contention and make it to the post-season for a second consecutive season, a feat which they have failed to achieve since 2011-13, per Champs or Chumps.

Whether they choose to opt to go down the route of maintaining team chemistry while also ensuring roster continuity by retaining the likes of Immanuel Quickley on a long-term extension, though, remains to be seen. But after years of chasing All-Stars that never seem to come, this may be their best formula for success to re-establish themselves as one of the more prominent contenders in the NBA.