Highlights The New York Knicks are favorites in Game 5 but need to improve their shooting.

The Indiana Pacers have momentum after the Game 4 win and seek the series lead.

Betting trends favor Pacers ATS, game is likely to go OVER 215.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff second-round action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the New York Knicks hosting the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 5 of this playoff series and why.

Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Info When Tues. May 14 Where Madison Square Garden Time 8:00 PM EST Location New York City, NY TV TNT

Knicks vs. Pacers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

New York is the favorite heading into Game 5

The Knicks got trounced in Game 4. After falling behind by 20 points early, the road team offered little resistance the rest of the way. Jalen Brunson scored a team-high 18 points and five assists. However, he was 6-for-17 from the floor and missed each of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

After averaging 29.3 PPG through the first three contests, Donte DiVincenzo was limited to seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and 1-for-6 from distance.

In addition to allowing 121 points -- the second most points they have given up during the postseason -- the Knicks were just as bad from a scoring standpoint. They shot 33.7 percent from the field and an abysmal 18.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Although New York is missing several players due to injury, the team refuses to use that as an excuse for its recent setback.

"Yeah, we're short-handed, but that doesn't matter right now. We have what we have, and we need to go forward with that. So, there is no 'We're short-handed.' There is no excuse. There's no excuse whatsoever. If we lose, we lose." - Jalen Brunson

If the Knicks are unable to regain the urgency they showed in the first two games, they are in danger of losing this series.

The Indiana Pacers returned home down 0-2 in their conference semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks. But despite the deficit, Indiana had played well enough to steal one, if not both, of the road games in New York.

With their postseason hopes on the line, the team responded with a 111-106 victory in game 3. In Game 4, the Pacers elevated their game to an entirely different level, jumping out to a 20-point lead (34-14) after the first 12 minutes of action. The rest of the game was never in doubt as the home team ran away with a 121-89 victory, knotting the series at two games apiece.

Tyrese Haliburton was one of three starters who scored in double figures. He finished with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting overall while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc (4-for-10). He also added six rebounds and five assists.

Pascal Siakam finished with 14 points (7-for-9 FG) and four rebounds. Myles Turner contributed 13 points and five rebounds, connecting on all five of his shot attempts, including a 3-for-3 effort from long range.

While the Pacers dismantled the Knicks in Game 4, Haliburton understands that the series is far from over.

"It just feels good to get a win, but we have to understand that at the end of the day, all we did is our job and win two games at home. We understand the magnitude of Game 5, and we'll be prepared for that." - Tyrese Haliburton

Now that the stage has been set for this pivotal Game 5, it's time to examine the betting trends for both teams.

Pacers vs. Knicks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

Despite losing by 32 points in Game 4, the Knicks head into Game 5 as a 2.5-point favorite in Game 4 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both teams have fared against the spread this season.

The Pacers have covered the spread 12 times in their last 15 Tuesday night games (12-2-1).

Indiana is 6-4 SU and 5-5 against the spread across its last 10 contests.

The Knicks are 5-2 ATS in their last seven May games.

In its last seven games on Tuesday, New York is 2-5 against the spread.

Like their opponent, the Knicks are also 6-4 SU and 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 outings.

The Knicks have been favored to win by 2.5 points or more 38 times this season. In those contests, their against-the-spread record is 23-14-1. Conversely, the Pacers are 19-12-2 against the spread in the 33 instances they were an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

Prediction: Indiana Pacers (+2.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 217.5 points. The line has moved to 215 points at the time of this writing (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

In the Pacers’ last 15 games, the OVER total is 11-4.

total is 11-4. The OVER total is 10-4 in Indiana’s last 14 contests against teams in the Eastern Conference.

total is 10-4 in Indiana’s last 14 contests against teams in the Eastern Conference. In the Pacers’ last 10 May games, the OVER total cashed in eight times.

total cashed in eight times. The OVER total prevailed four times in New York’s last six matchups against Indiana.

total prevailed four times in New York’s last six matchups against Indiana. The OVER has a 75 percent success rate in the Knicks’ last 20 outings (15-5).

has a 75 percent success rate in the Knicks’ last 20 outings (15-5). The total has gone OVER 14 times in New York’s last 19 matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

Prediction: OVER 215 points

Player Prop Bets

Pascal Siakam leads the team in scoring at 20.7 PPG and is the key player to watch for the Pacers. He currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and +105 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Siakam is averaging 21.6 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In eight games against the Knicks this season, he has averaged 18.9 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 20.7 points per outing.

points per outing. Siakam has played against Eastern Conference teams 58 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 21.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 24 matchups against Atlantic Division opponents, the Pacers forward is averaging 20.3 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Siakam has averaged 20.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 points

Despite being held to his lowest scoring output of the series in Game 3 (18 points), Jalen Brunson averaged 29 points per contest through the first four games, which makes him the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 32.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 32.5 points.

Do Brunson’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

Brunson is averaging 29.2 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. He has averaged 31.9 points per contest in seven games against the Pacers this season,

points per contest in seven games against the Pacers this season, During the postseason, Brunson is averaging 32.9 points per outing.

points per outing. Brunson has played against Eastern Conference opponents 60 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 29.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against teams in the Central Division, the Knicks’ All-Star guard is averaging 32.2 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Brunson has averaged 32.9 points and 7.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 points

Pacers vs. Knicks Final Picks

The Spread: Indiana Pacers (+2.5) Bleacher Nation

Indiana Pacers (+2.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: OVER 215 points (Pre-Game.com)

OVER 215 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 points

Pascal Siakam OVER 19.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 points