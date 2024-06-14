Highlights Hoping to keep Isaiah Hartenstein, the New York Knicks face potential competition in free agency from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hartenstein's post-season defense shone, while also averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

The Knicks should look to prioritize retaining Hartenstein.

After a successful 2023-24 NBA campaign, the New York Knicks will surely be looking to do everything they can to maintain their roster continuity for next season and beyond. Having dealt with some key injuries down the stretch of the regular season and throughout the playoffs, though, one player stood out above the rest, Isaiah Hartenstein.

But, the 7-foot-0 big is set to hit free agency this upcoming off-season, with many teams expected to be interested in acquiring his services, though league insider Mark Medina believes the Knicks will be willing to splash the cash in order to keep him.

A Busy Summer Looks on the Cards

OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein are set to hit free-agency, Randle not untouchable

Reflecting on the season as a whole, the Knicks had a fairly successful 2023-24 outing, reaching the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they fell to the Indiana Pacers in a grueling seven-game series.

However, there is an argument to be made that the Knicks somewhat underachieved – through no fault of their own – considering their plethora of injuries, which saw Julius Randle unable to take any part in the post-season, while Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby also missed time. Jalen Brunson was also battling through an injury, though he suited up every game of the post-season.

Had everyone been healthy, who knows how far they could have progressed? But, the foundations laid by head coach Tom Thibodeau for next season look to have been laid, and some strong ones at that, though with the off-season looming, there are still a few things to iron out.

Will Anunoby – who the Knicks acquired mid-season and made an immediate impact – sign long-term with the Knicks in free-agency as one of their key priorities, or could he decide to test the market, where he will likely not be short of options? What happens to Isaiah Hartenstein, who, in the absence of Randle and Robinson, was integral to the Knicks’ post-season campaign, and has no-doubt increased his stock ahead of entering the market as an unrestricted free-agent.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank PTS 112.8 19th OPP PTS 108.2 2nd OFF RTG 117.3 7th DEF RTG 112.4 9th NET RTG 4.9 5th

On that note, it has been reported that the 7-footer could be looking at receiving a contract offer upwards of $100 million this summer, with $80 million looking to be put on the table at the very least. With the Knicks only able to offer Hartenstein a max offer of four-years, $72.5 million due to holding his early-bird rights, this may not be enough to secure him to the organization long-term.

Add to that the reports of the ascending Oklahoma City Thunder looking to use their cap space on signing somebody like Hartenstein, and the Knicks may well have a problem on their hands, with the Thunder likely to be able to put more money on the table.

Then, there’s the age-old question of whether Randle will still be in New York next season, and with reports that the Knicks are looking to trade away their two 2024 NBA Draft first-round picks to upgrade their roster further, they also haven’t entirely ruled out trading Randle, should he be the piece to move the needle on acquiring perhaps an even greater star.

Knicks Will Keep Hartenstein; May Just Run It Back

Amid all the speculation over Hartenstein’s future, Medina believes he will ultimately wind up signing back with the Knicks, and further argues that if they were to make any significant roster changes, then it would most likely center around Randle, though he is still insistent that New York will run it back.

“I think that the Knicks actually keep him – what they showed this past season is that their shortcomings had more to do with the fact that they didn't have a fully healthy roster, but they love their identity, and Isaiah Hartenstein ispart of thatby gettinga lot of good rebounds, being a good defender, playing very physical. If they do make any off-season changes, I know that they like Julius Randle, but I think that as far as getting the most bang for your buck, I think it'll be about trading him in a deal than just letting Isaiah Hartenstein walk. If I had to guess, I think the most likely scenario is they just run it back, that Julius Randle is still on the team, and they hope for better health… Hartenstein is thebest big man available, but I think that the Knicks will be willing to spend to keep him, because he's been that valuable."

Stepping Up to the Task

Averaged a career-high 8.5 PPG on 59.2 FG% in playoffs

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While his numbers from the regular season don't necessarily jump off the page, having averaged 7.8 points at a 64.4 percent shooting clip - his best efficiency since his sophomore season with the Houston Rockets , albeit shooting two fewer attempts per game - he did record career-high 8.3 rebounds, while tying his career-high of 2.5 assists, set back in the 2020-21 season in his 16-game stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers .

He then stepped up once again in the post-season, recording 8.5 points on 59.2 percent shooting from the field, while grabbing 7.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists - all playoff career-highs, but his impact on the Knicks stemmed much deeper than the numbers in the box score, especially on defense.

Isaiah Hartenstein - 2023-24 Playoff Defense Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 17.5 50.0 -0.8 3-pointers 5.2 46.3 8.9 2-pointers 12.4 51.6 -5.1

With his 7-foot-2 wing-span, it is no surprise that Hartenstein is better on defense the closer he is to the rim, and in the playoffs, when within six feet of the basket, he held his opponents to only 54.4 percent field goal shooting, 10.2 percent lower than their 64.6 percent shooting efficiency average.

This was fairly consistent with his regular season production, where he allowed his opponents to 11.2 percent lower field goal percentage when he was guarding them as their primary defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hartenstein ranked third among the Knicks in assists during the playoffs (3.5 APG), behind Jalen Brunson (7.5 APG) and Josh Hart (4.5 APG).

From within 10 feet from the basket, he held his opponents to only 52.1 percent shooting, down 9.2 percent from their 61.3 percent average in the playoffs, a figure that also closely resembled his defensive output in the regular season, in which his opponents scored on him at a rate of 51.5 percent, 9.1 percent lower than their 60.6 average.

All in all, Hartenstein has proved himself to be a reliable defender throughout the season, while also being a breakout contributor across all facets of his game, and is thoroughly deserving of a big contract.

But, whether he stays with the Knicks, or not, is now entirely down to him, with the 26-year-old maybe able to command more money elsewhere.

Nonetheless, from New York's standpoint, he is worth offering the most they can in order to keep him, with an optimistic outlook on next season, where they have shown they are genuine challengers for the NBA title, and that is not something that has been said of the Knicks in a very long time.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.