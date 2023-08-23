New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is believed to possess all the qualities that warrant being selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance as early as next season, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

Much was made of the decision from the Dallas Mavericks to let Jalen Brunson go for nothing during 2022 free-agency, where he opted to sign a four-year, $104 million contract with his hometown team, the New York Knicks, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The New Jersey native took the opportunity to sign with the Knicks where he knew his role on the team would be greater than what it was with the Dallas Mavericks, where he was a No. 2 option behind All-NBA guard, Luka Doncic, per ESPN’s Tim Mac Mahon.

The Dallas Mavericks were hoping that they could receive something in return for their former second-round draft pick in a possible sign-and-trade deal, with a report stating that the Mavs did initially meet with Knicks management in Las Vegas to discuss the terms, but no agreement was made between the two parties.

After a successful first season in The Big Apple for 6’1” guard, there are now talks that Brunson is all-star level worthy, and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes argued that was 'snubbed' from the roster.

Whether Brunson can step up yet again next season remains to be seen.

What makes Jalen Brunson All-Star worthy?

Medina believes that Jalen Brunson has all the qualities that NBA coaches are looking for in a team-mate, and that it is these qualities that may merit him being awarded with his first NBA all-star appearance next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “With Jalen Brunson, he's really the player that has been the main factor on why the Knicks have turned around their franchise, and while I don't think I would put them as one of the contending favorites in the Eastern Conference, they are still going to be a dangerous team.”

“Jalen Brunson checks every box. Great scorer, great defender, great leader, works hard, is about the team, is about winning.”

“All those things are things that not just merit a starting all-star appearance, but if he doesn't become a starter, and he has to be voted in as a reserve, typically, coaches have told me that they want to reward players that are about those qualities and that are all-winning teams, and Jalen Brunson, I think, will check every box with that criteria.”

How did Jalen Brunson perform last season?

It is no coincidence that in Brunson’s first season with the team, the New York Knicks made the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

As per Statmuse, in 68 regular season games, the 26-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point line.

It was in the 2023 NBA playoffs where he showed his All-Star potential. In the Knicks’ run to the Eastern semi’s, the Villanova alum balled out, averaging 27.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, all of which are postseason career-highs.

With his performances on the court, the New York Knicks will always be a threat to any opposition, but can he step up another gear next season and be rewarded with a first career All-Star appearance? Only time will tell.